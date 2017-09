Radiohead - «Lift» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

This is the place

Sit down, you’re safe now

You’ve been stuck in a lift

We’ve been trying to reach you, Thom

This is the place

It won’t hurt ever again

[Chorus]

The smell of air conditioning

The fish are belly up

Empty all your pockets

Because it’s time to come home

[Verse 2]

This is the place

Remember me? I’m the face you always see

You’ve been stuck in a lift

In the belly of a whale at the bottom of the ocean

[Chorus]

The smell of air conditioning

The fish are belly up

Empty all your pockets

Because it’s time to come home

The smell of air conditioning

The fish are belly up

Ah, let it go

[Outro]

Today is the first day

Of the rest of your days

So lighten up, squirt