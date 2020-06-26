Prince: Η πολυτελής επανέκδοση του “Sign O’ The Times” έρχεται σύντομα

Εκτός από το άλμπουμ, η νέα έκδοση του κλασικού δίσκου του Prince περιέχει 63 ακυκλοφόρητα κομμάτια, δύο live και τη μοναδική συνεργασία με τον Miles Davis.

Στις 25 Σεπτεμβρίου, η Prince Estate, μαζί με την Warner Records, θα κυκλοφορήσει μια πολυτελή επανέκδοση του Sign O ’The Times, έναν από τους πιο αντιπροσωπευτικούς δίσκους ολόκληρης της καριέρας του Prince.

Πρόκειται για μια ειδική έκδοση, εμπλουτισμένη με 63 ακυκλοφόρητα κομμάτια, δύο συναυλίες – η μία ηχογραφήθηκε στις 10 Ιουνίου 1987, κατά τη διάρκεια του Sign O ‘The Times Tour, στο Στάδιο Galgenwaard στην Ουτρέχτη, η άλλη στο Paisley Park στις 31 Δεκεμβρίου 1987, η μοναδική συνεργασία με τον Miles Davis – και ένα βιβλίο 120 σελίδων με χειρόγραφα κείμενα, φωτογραφίες της εποχής, φωτογραφίες αρχείου και τις σημειώσεις των Dave Chappelle, Lenny Kravitz και άλλων φίλων του Prince.

Επιπλέον, η Third Man Recordings θα τυπώσει 1987 μονάδες από ένα σπέσιαλ boxset με singles που θα περιέχει επίσης δύο εκδόσεις του ακυκλοφόρητου «Witness 4 The Prosecution», ένα τραγούδι που ηχογραφήθηκε το 1986 και είναι διαθέσιμο σήμερα σε όλες τις ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες. Το boxset είναι ήδη διαθέσιμο για παραγγελία από τη Third Man Records και στο επίσημο store του Prince. Παρακάτω, ωστόσο, μπορείτε να δείτε όλα όσα θα περιέχει η Super Deluxe έκδοση.

CD1 / LP1: Remastered Album (Disc 1)

1 Sign O’ The Times

2 Play In The Sunshine

3 Housequake

4 The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker

5 It

6 Starfish And Coffee

7 Slow Love

8 Hot Thing

9 Forever In My Life

CD2 / LP2: Remastered Album (Disc 2)

1 U Got The Look

2 If I Was Your Girlfriend

3 Strange Relationship

4 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

5 The Cross

6 It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night

7 Adore

CD3 / LP3&4: Single Mixes & Edits

1 Sign O’ The Times (7” single edit)

2 La, La, La, He, He, Hee (7” single edit)

3 La, La, La, He, He, Hee (Highly Explosive) (7” single edit)

4 If I Was Your Girlfriend (7” single edit)

5 Shockadelica (“If I Was Your Girlfriend” B-side)

6 Shockadelica (12” long version)

7 U Got The Look (Long Look) (12” edit)

8 Housequake (7” edit)

9 Housequake (7 Minutes MoQuake) (12” edit)

10 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (Fade 7” edit)

11 Hot Thing (7” single edit)

12 Hot Thing (Extended Remix)

13 Hot Thing (Dub Version)

CD4 / LP5&6: Vault, Part 1

1 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 version)

2 Teacher, Teacher (1985 version)

3 All My Dreams

4 Can I Play With U? (featuring Miles Davis)

5 Wonderful Day (original version)

6 Strange Relationship (original version)

7 Visions

8 The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker (with horns)

9 Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 1)

10 Power Fantastic (live in studio)

11 And That Says What?

12 Love And Sex

13 A Place In Heaven (Prince vocal)

14 Colors

15 Crystal Ball (7” mix)

16 Big Tall Wall (version 1)

17 Nevaeh Ni Ecalp A

18 In A Large Room With No Light

CD5 / LP7&8: Vault, Part 2

1 Train

2 It Ain’t Over ‘Til The Fat Lady Sings

3 Eggplant (Prince vocal)

4 Everybody Want What They Don’t Got

5 Blanche

6 Soul Psychodelicide

7 The Ball

8 Adonis And Bathsheba

9 Forever In My Life (early vocal studio run-through)

10 Crucial (alternate lyrics)

11 The Cocoa Boys

12 When The Dawn Of The Morning Comes

13 Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 2)

14 It Be’s Like That Sometimes

CD6 / LP9&10: Vault, Part 3

1 Emotional Pump

2 Rebirth Of The Flesh (with original outro)

3 Cosmic Day

4 Walkin’ In Glory

5 Wally

6 I Need A Man

7 Promise To Be True

8 Jealous Girl (version 2)

9 There’s Something I Like About Being Your Fool

10 Big Tall Wall (version 2)

11 A Place In Heaven (Lisa vocal)

12 Wonderful Day (12” mix)

13 Strange Relationship (1987 Shep Pettibone Club Mix)

CD7&8 / LP11-13: Live In Utrecht – June 20, 1987

1 Intro/Sign O’ The Times

2 Play In The Sunshine

3 Little Red Corvette

4 Housequake

5 Girls & Boys

6 Slow Love

7 Take The “A” Train/Pacemaker/I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

8 Hot Thing

9 Four

10 If I Was Your Girlfriend

11 Let’s Go Crazy

12 When Doves Cry

13 Purple Rain

14 1999

15 Forever In My Life

16 Kiss

17 The Cross

18 It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night

DVD: Live At Paisley Park – December 31, 1987

1 Sign O’ The Times

2 Play In The Sunshine

3 Little Red Corvette

4 Erotic City

5 Housequake

6 Slow Love

7 Do Me, Baby

8 Adore

9 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

10 What’s Your Name Jam

11 Let’s Pretend We’re Married

12 Delirious

13 Jack U Off

14 Drum Solo

15 Twelve

16 Hot Thing

17 If I Was Your Girlfriend

18 Let’s Go Crazy

19 When Doves Cry

20 Purple Rain

21 1999

22 U Got The Look

23 It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night Medley (featuring Miles Davis)