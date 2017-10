P!nk - «Whatever You Want» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Okay

(So)

[Verse 1]

Running like a dog

Fighting like a bitch too much

And you just can’t stand it baby

Even when I fall

You don’t seem to give two shits

‘Cause you’re just too cool baby

We could have it all

Neither one of us would budge

Cause we can’t be wrong baby

Folding up your arms, closing up your heart

[Pre-Chorus]

I know, I know, I know, you think it’s me, ’cause I want it all

I know, I know, I know, I know you see, that we gotta talk

You know, you know, you know we must believe, or fall apart

[Chorus]

I feel like our ship’s going down tonight

But it’s always darkest before the light

And that’s enough for me to try

Whatever you want

Whatever you need

Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah

Even if I say that it’s over now

Even if we want to move on somehow

And just like that we come alive

Whatever you want (ah)

Whatever you need (yeah)

Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah

[Verse 2]

Tryna’ to get a breath

Thinkin’ ’bout the time you said that I was your heart baby

Tryna’ understand how a grown man goes on without a body part, baby

I could walk away

I could always cash my chips and I’d be okay baby

I would be okay, and you might be okay

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, I know, I know you think it’s me

But ya want it all

I know, I know, I know, I know you see

That we gotta talk

Know, you know, you know you must believe

You’re enough for me

[Chorus]

I feel like our ship’s going down tonight

But it’s always darkest before the light

And that’s enough for me to try

Whatever you want (yeah)

Whatever you need (ah)

Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah

Even if I say that it’s over now

Even if we want to move on somehow

And just like that we come alive

Whatever you want (yeah)

Whatever you need (ah)

Whatever you do

[Bridge]

Whoever said that love was sweet

(Drank a little too much whiskey baby)

Whoever said that life was easy

(Never lived anywhere near me)

I wouldn’t change a thing

‘Cause you’re the one I wanna sink with

[Chorus]

I feel like our ship’s going down tonight

But it’s always darkest before the light

And that’s enough

Even if I say that it’s over now (it’s over now)

Even if we want to (if we want to move on somehow) move on somehow

And just like that we come alive

Whatever you want

Whatever you need

Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah

[Outro]

Whatever you want (yeah)

Whatever you need (ah)

Whatever you do, oh-oh-oh

Whatever you want (yeah)

Whatever you need (oh)

Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah

Whatever you want

Whatever you need

Whatever you do, oh-oh-oh