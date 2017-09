P!nk - «Beautiful Trauma» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

We were on fire

I slashed your tires

It’s like we burned so bright, we burned out

I made you chase me

I wasn’t that friendly

My love, my drug, we’re fucked up, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause I’ve been on the run so long, they can’t find me

You waken up to remember I’m pretty

And when the chemicals leave my body

Yeah, they’re gonna find me in a hotel lobby

‘Cause

Times they keep coming, all night

Laughing and fucking

Some days I can barely breathe

After we were high on the love

Don’t doubt it was you

[Chorus]

The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I’m waking

There’s nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh

[Post-Chorus]

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my drug, we’re fucked up

[Verse 2]

You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it

I wish I could feel things like you

Everyone’s chasing that holy feeling

And if we don’t stay lit we’ll blow out

Blow out

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause we’ve been on the run so long they can’t find us

Who’s gonna have to die to remind us

That it feels like we chose this blindly

Now I’m gonna fuck up a hotel lobby

‘Cause

Times they keep coming, last night

I might’ve messed it up again

Some days I can barely breathe

But after we were high on the love

Don’t doubt it was you

[Chorus]

The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I’m waking

There’s nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh

[Post-Chorus]

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my drug, we’re fucked up

[Bridge]

(hands up)

Times they keep coming, all night

Laughing and fucking

Somedays I can barely breath

After we were high on the love

Don’t doubt it was you

[Chorus]

The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I’m waking

There’s nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh