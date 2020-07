Peter Green: Πέθανε ο συνιδρυτής και κιθαρίστας των Fleetwood Mac

View this post on Instagram

RIP to Peter Green 'the Man of the World'. Thank you for all the years of music that will live on forever. Peter founded Fleetwood Mac back in 1967, but decided to name the band after his favourite rhythmic duo Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. He went on to have a solo career outside Fleetwood Mac. The Fleetwood Mac album Then Play On is marked as one of the highlights of his career.