Pearl Jam: Στο φως μετά από 28 χρόνια το πλήρες video του «Jeremy»

We planned to release a new version of the Choices shirt today as part of Gun Violence Awareness Week to fundraise for frontline organizations working to prevent gun violence. The events of this past week have underscored the importance of this issue and remind us that Black Americans are ten times more likely than white Americans to die by gun homicide. We continue to stand with communities of color and all of those taking actions for racial justice across America. Link in stories.