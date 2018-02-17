Το «‘Till I’m Done» είναι άλλο ένα μέρος από την «κοινωνική παρατήρηση» που επιχειρεί η Paloma Faith.
Η Paloma Faith οπτικοποιεί το «‘Till I’m Done», ένα τραγούδι από τον τέταρτο προσωπικό δίσκο της με γενικό τίτλο «The Architect».
Έπειτα από τη διπλά πλατινένια επιτυχία των προηγούμενων τριών δισκογραφικών δουλειών της Βρετανίδας τραγουδίστριας, το «The Architect» έγινε πράξη με τη συνδρομή καταξιωμένων δημιουργών, παραγωγών και συνεργατών. Μεταξύ τους η Sia, ο John Legend, ο Rag’n’Bone Man, ο John Newman και ο ηθοποιός Samuel L. Jackson.
Το άλμπουμ που περιλαμβάνει τα singles «Cry Baby» και «Guilty» κυκλοφόρησε τον περασμένο Νοέμβριο από την RCA Records / Sony Music, χαρίζοντας στην Paloma Faith την παρθενική πρωτιά που έχει σημειώσει στην πατρίδα της, στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο.
Το «The Architect» έκανε ντεμπούτο στο Νο1 του chart, εκτοπίζοντας από την κορυφή το «Reputation» της Taylor Swift.
Η Paloma Faith προσεγγίζει τόσο προσωπικούς όσο και πολιτικούς θεματικούς άξονες στα τραγούδια του καινούριου αυτού εγχειρήματος.
Όπως σχολιάζει η ίδια, «το “The Architect” είναι ένας δίσκος κοινωνικής παρατήρησης. {…} Στα προηγούμενα άλμπουμ ανησυχούσα περισσότερο για το παρελθόν, αλλά τώρα κοιτάζω μπροστά εξαιτίας της μητρότητας και επειδή θέλω να αλλάξω πράγματα για ένα καλύτερο μέλλον».
Το «‘Till I’m Done» είναι το τρίτο κατά σειρά single του «The Architect». Ένα upbeat disco – funk τραγούδι που είναι ο κατάλληλος διάδοχος του «Guilty». Το εξαιρετικό video clip με τις εντυπωσιακές χορογραφίες σκηνοθέτησε ο Thomas James.
Yeah, I’m a fighter and I made it through
Solid gold survivor, that’s my attitude
But I didn’t know (I didn’t know)
I didn’t know (I didn’t know)
That I had to be your hero
Baby, don’t ask me to be strong for you aswell
Pushed off the edge and now I’m back from hell
But I didn’t know (I didn’t know)
I didn’t know (I didn’t know)
That I had to be your hero
(So give me light)
I’m not built to carry us both
(So give me light)
Time to rest my weary bones
(So give me light)
You’ve got to find your own road
Help me see
Just when I thought I’d had enough
And no more light and no more love
It’s not over
It’s not over
I won’t save you when I’m weak
Only got so much left to give
It’s not over
It’s not over
Til I’m done
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Til I’m done
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Til I’m done
You look at me and see how much I take
But with this heart of glass, I’m about to break
But I didn’t know (I didn’t know)
I didn’t know (I didn’t know)
That I had to be your hero
(So give me light)
I’m not built to carry us both
(So give me light)
Time to rest my weary bones
(So give me light)
You’ve got to find your own road
Help me see
Just when I thought I’d had enough
And no more light and no more love
It’s not over
It’s not over
I won’t save you when I’m weak
Only got so much left to give
It’s not over
It’s not over
Til I’m done
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Til I’m done
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Til I’m done
Whatcha think you ever did for me before?
(So give me light)
Block out the sun and let the moon fall on the floor
(So give me light)
I am empty, ain’t got nothing left to give
(So give me light)
And no you ain’t the one I wanna be with
(So give me light)
Just when I thought I’d had enough
And no more light and no more love
It’s not over
It’s not over
I won’t save you when I’m weak
Only got so much left to give
It’s not over
It’s not over
Just when I thought I’d had enough
And no more light and no more love
It’s not over
It’s not over
I won’t save you when I’m weak
Only got so much left to give
It’s not over
It’s not over
Til I’m done
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Til I’m done
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
Til I’m done
