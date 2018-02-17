Paloma Faith - «‘Till I’m Done» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

Yeah, I’m a fighter and I made it through

Solid gold survivor, that’s my attitude

But I didn’t know (I didn’t know)

I didn’t know (I didn’t know)

That I had to be your hero

Baby, don’t ask me to be strong for you aswell

Pushed off the edge and now I’m back from hell

But I didn’t know (I didn’t know)

I didn’t know (I didn’t know)

That I had to be your hero

(So give me light)

I’m not built to carry us both

(So give me light)

Time to rest my weary bones

(So give me light)

You’ve got to find your own road

Help me see

Just when I thought I’d had enough

And no more light and no more love

It’s not over

It’s not over

I won’t save you when I’m weak

Only got so much left to give

It’s not over

It’s not over

Til I’m done

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Til I’m done

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Til I’m done

You look at me and see how much I take

But with this heart of glass, I’m about to break

But I didn’t know (I didn’t know)

I didn’t know (I didn’t know)

That I had to be your hero

(So give me light)

I’m not built to carry us both

(So give me light)

Time to rest my weary bones

(So give me light)

You’ve got to find your own road

Help me see

Just when I thought I’d had enough

And no more light and no more love

It’s not over

It’s not over

I won’t save you when I’m weak

Only got so much left to give

It’s not over

It’s not over

Til I’m done

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Til I’m done

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Til I’m done

Whatcha think you ever did for me before?

(So give me light)

Block out the sun and let the moon fall on the floor

(So give me light)

I am empty, ain’t got nothing left to give

(So give me light)

And no you ain’t the one I wanna be with

(So give me light)

Just when I thought I’d had enough

And no more light and no more love

It’s not over

It’s not over

I won’t save you when I’m weak

Only got so much left to give

It’s not over

It’s not over

Just when I thought I’d had enough

And no more light and no more love

It’s not over

It’s not over

I won’t save you when I’m weak

Only got so much left to give

It’s not over

It’s not over

Til I’m done

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Til I’m done

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh

Til I’m done