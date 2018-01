Paloma Faith - «The Architect» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

I gave you my everything, but it was never enough for you

And just like young lovers do, we made mistakes we can’t undo

Whatever I do for you, you will never be satisfied

You wade in my waters, ’til the dying of the tide

[Pre-Chorus]

I’ll give you heaven

I’ll give you hell

I’m raising my huntsmen

I’m casting my spell

And if I all I have is to be wasted away

I’ll save myself tonight

I can’t take the pain

[Chorus]

I will forgive you, but I won’t forget

I will forgive you, for the burden and neglect

I will forgive you, no I can not forget

And I will outlive you

I am the architect

[Verse 2]

Oh, if you stop hurting me

Then I’ll have some time to heal

So try to be tender, now

‘Cause the darkness feels so real

[Pre-Chorus]

I’ll give you heaven

I’ll give you hell

I’m raising my huntsmen

I’m casting my spell

And if I all I have is to be wasted away

I’ll save myself tonight

I can’t take the pain

[Chorus]

I will forgive you, but I won’t forget

I will forgive you, for the burden and neglect

I will forgive you, no I can not forget

And I will outlive you

I am the architect

[Bridge]

And I know I will love again

Give my heart again

You better believe it

Goodnight, my beautiful nightmare

Sleep sweet, no more despair

You better believe it

[Chorus]

That I will forgive you, but I won’t forget

I will forgive you, for the burden and neglect

I will forgive you, and I can not forget

And I will outlive you

I am the architect

[Outro]

I am the architect