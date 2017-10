Paloma Faith - «Guilty» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

I’ve been a criminal, I made a mistake

Believed in the fictional

Then let everything slip away

I can’t accept my faith

Thought the alternative looked so crystal clear

Drowned in the muddy waters

And I’m living in my worst fears

Begging you back through tears

[Pre-Chorus]

You had this picture of me

And now I have shattered your dreams

I know the drill and I know the truth

And it kills me

[Chorus]

Yeah, I’m guilty

Don’t come near me

The one thing I’m good at is messing up somebody else

Baby, I’m guilty

I’m turning sweet love into poison

And I got the scars, if you’re talking ’bout hurting yourself

Baby, I’m guilty as hell

[Verse 2]

I sit here all alone, my defence is down

Wishing I could be home

But I’m locked out and it’s my fault

Graze’s with added salt

Thought I would be okay without you and I

Now that I realize it was all just an awful lie

Take me back, I might die

[Pre-Chorus]

You had this picture of me

And now I have shattered your dreams

I know the drill and I know the truth

And it kills me

[Chorus]

Yeah, I’m guilty

Don’t come near me

The one thing I’m good at is messing up somebody else

Baby, I’m guilty

I’m turning sweet love into poison

And I got the scars, if you’re talking ’bout hurting yourself

Baby, I’m guilty as hell

[Bridge]

I should’ve known that I could not go on here without you

Instead of walking away, know that I’ll feel terrified

I know I was wrong, now I’m hurting myself, I wish I knew

Please, take me back, I don’t wanna believe this goodbye, oh

[Chorus]

Yeah, I’m guilty

Don’t come near me

One thing I’m good at is messing up somebody else

Baby, I’m guilty as hell (yeah, I’m guilty)

Oh, I’m guilty

Don’t come near me (but I know)

One thing I’m good at is messing up somebody else (please, forgive me darling)

Baby, I’m guilty

I’m turning sweet love (I’ll turn sweet love) into poison (into poison, oh no)

And I got the scars (oh no), if you’re talking ’bout hurting yourself

Baby, I’m guilty as hell