Το νέο μουσικό βήμα της καταθέτει η Paloma Faith.
Η Paloma Faith επανεμφανίζεται δισκογραφικά με καινούριο τραγούδι.
Έχοντας αναπτύξει παρουσία στην undergound σκηνή του Λονδίνου για αρκετά χρόνια, η πολυτάλαντη Βρετανίδα καλλιτέχνιδα μεταπήδησε στο προσκήνιο χάρη στη θεατρική εικόνα και το retro-soul ήχο της.
Τρία έτη μετά τον τρίτο προσωπικό δίσκο της, το «A Perfect Contradiction» που σημείωσε διπλά πλατινένιες πωλήσεις στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο και αναρριχήθηκε στο Νο2 του τοπικού chart, η Paloma Faith προχωρά με κάθε επισημότητα στο επόμενο κεφάλαιο.
Το πέμπτο ολοκληρωμένο άλμπουμ της Paloma Faith τιτλοφορείται «The Architect» και το «Crybaby» είναι το πρώτο τραγούδι που το προλογίζει, μία δημιουργία αισθητά περισσότερο upbeat συγκριτικά με το προηγούμενο έργο της.
Το τελευταίο διάστημα, η 36χρονη τραγουδίστρια, τραγουδοποιός και ηθοποιός αποστασιοποιήθηκε από τη μουσική, ώστε να φέρει στον κόσμο το πρώτο παιδί της, το οποίο γεννήθηκε τον προηγούμενο Δεκέμβριο.
Η μητρότητα έχει έκδηλες επιρροές στη νέα καλλιτεχνική κατάθεση της Paloma Faith, τόσο στο εξώφυλλο που φωτογραφήθηκε εγκυμονούσα όσο και στο video clip.
Η Paloma Faith περιγράφει ότι «Crybaby» είναι βασικά η εξής ερώτηση: «Τι θα συνέβαινε εάν οι άνδρες έδειχναν περισσότερο το συναισθήματά τους; Εάν ένιωθαν ότι ήταν κοινωνικά αποδεκτό να είναι σε περισσότερο σε επαφή με τα συναισθήματά τους, θα υπήρχαν τόσα πολλά προβλήματα στον κόσμο;», αναρωτιέται. «Προσωπικά πιστεύω ότι θα ήταν λιγότερα», απαντά.
[Verse 1]
Oh, it’s okay to be
A little broken and beat
But I’m alright with that
You’re with me, relax
And you call it weak
Baby, you’re just unique
Come out of the black
Never hold it back
[Pre-Chorus]
You got such sad eyes turn blue to grey
And it hurts me to see you hurt this way
[Chorus]
Oh, go on and cry, baby, crybaby
‘Cause you don’t have to keep it inside
(Just cry, just cry)
Go on and cry, baby, crybaby
And there’s no reason you got to hide
(Just cry, just cry)
A real man shows his feelings
Tears they can be healing
And I can be your savior tonight
So go on and cry, baby, crybaby
Just cry
[Verse 2]
You keep coming home drunk
And I don’t know what’s up
You can talk to me
Spare those whiskey dreams
Don’t have to man up
That phrase kinda sucks
Let yourself be free
And open up to me
[Pre-Chorus]
You got such sad eyes turn blue to grey
And it hurts me to see you hurt this way
[Chorus]
Oh, go on and cry, baby, crybaby
‘Cause you don’t have to keep it inside
(Just cry, just cry)
Go on and cry, baby, crybaby
And there’s no reason you got to hide
(Just cry, just cry)
A real man shows his feelings
Tears they can be healing
And I can be your savior tonight
So go on and cry, baby, crybaby
Just cry, oh
[Bridge]
Nothing’s the end of the world
Feeling this pain is gonna be alright
One day you’ll look back and know
It wasn’t worth all the heartache
This could be the making of you
So let it all out, let it fall down, yeah
[Chorus]
Oh, go on and cry, baby, crybaby
(Let me see you cry)
‘Cause you don’t have to keep it inside
(Just cry, just cry)
Go on and cry, baby, crybaby
(Let me see you cry)
And there’s no reason you got to hide
A real man shows his feelings
Tears they can be healing
And I can be your savior tonight
So go on and cry, baby, crybaby
Just cry, oh
[Outro]
Sweet darling
Let it all out