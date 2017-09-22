Paloma Faith - «Crybaby» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Oh, it’s okay to be

A little broken and beat

But I’m alright with that

You’re with me, relax

And you call it weak

Baby, you’re just unique

Come out of the black

Never hold it back

[Pre-Chorus]

You got such sad eyes turn blue to grey

And it hurts me to see you hurt this way

[Chorus]

Oh, go on and cry, baby, crybaby

‘Cause you don’t have to keep it inside

(Just cry, just cry)

Go on and cry, baby, crybaby

And there’s no reason you got to hide

(Just cry, just cry)

A real man shows his feelings

Tears they can be healing

And I can be your savior tonight

So go on and cry, baby, crybaby

Just cry

[Verse 2]

You keep coming home drunk

And I don’t know what’s up

You can talk to me

Spare those whiskey dreams

Don’t have to man up

That phrase kinda sucks

Let yourself be free

And open up to me

[Pre-Chorus]

You got such sad eyes turn blue to grey

And it hurts me to see you hurt this way

[Chorus]

Oh, go on and cry, baby, crybaby

‘Cause you don’t have to keep it inside

(Just cry, just cry)

Go on and cry, baby, crybaby

And there’s no reason you got to hide

(Just cry, just cry)

A real man shows his feelings

Tears they can be healing

And I can be your savior tonight

So go on and cry, baby, crybaby

Just cry, oh

[Bridge]

Nothing’s the end of the world

Feeling this pain is gonna be alright

One day you’ll look back and know

It wasn’t worth all the heartache

This could be the making of you

So let it all out, let it fall down, yeah

[Chorus]

Oh, go on and cry, baby, crybaby

(Let me see you cry)

‘Cause you don’t have to keep it inside

(Just cry, just cry)

Go on and cry, baby, crybaby

(Let me see you cry)

And there’s no reason you got to hide

A real man shows his feelings

Tears they can be healing

And I can be your savior tonight

So go on and cry, baby, crybaby

Just cry, oh

[Outro]

Sweet darling

Let it all out