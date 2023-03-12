Όσκαρ 2023: Όλοι οι νικητές των βραβείων

Όλοι οι νικητές των Βραβείων Όσκαρ 2023.

Η τελετή απονομής των Βραβείων Όσκαρ 2023 πραγματοποιείται στο Dolby Theatre του Χόλιγουντ την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου σε τοπική ώρα.

Ο Jimmy Kimmel επιστρέφει ως οικοδεσπότης των Όσκαρ για τρίτη χρονιά, αφού προηγουμένως είχε παρουσιάσει τα βραβεία το 2017 και το 2018.

Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες – 11 συνολικά – έχει λάβει η ταινία «Everything Everywhere All at Once».

Για το βραβείο της Καλύτερης Ταινίας διαγωνίζονται οι ταινίες: «All Quiet on the Western Front», «Avatar: The Way of Water», «The Banshees of Inisherin», «Elvis», «Everything Everywhere All at Once», «The Fabelmans», «Tár», «Top Gun: Maverick», «Triangle of Sadness» και «Women Talking».

Η ταινία «Elvis» για τον βασιλιά του rock ‘n’ roll Elvis Presley έχει λάβει συνολικά οκτώ υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων για την Καλύτερη Ταινία και για τον Α’ Ανδρικό Ρόλο (Austin Butler).

Για το Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι είναι υποψήφια το «Hold My Hand» της Lady Gaga από το «Top Gun: Maverick», το «Lift Me Up» της Rihanna από το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever», το «This Is A Life» των Son Lux, Mitski και David Byrne από το «Everything Everywhere All At Once», το «Applause» από το «Tell It Like a Woman» και το «Naatu Naatu» από το «RRR».

Οι νικητές των Βραβείων Όσκαρ 2023

Οι νικητές σε κάθε κατηγορία αναγράφονται με έντονα γράμματα.

Καλύτερη Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Καλύτερος Σκηνοθέτης

Martin McDonagh («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

Steven Spielberg («The Fabelmans»)

Todd Field («Tár»)

Ruben Östlund («Triangle of Sadness»)

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Austin Butler («Elvis»)

Colin Farrell («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Brendan Fraser («The Whale»)

Paul Mescal («Aftersun»)

Bill Nighy («Living»)

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Cate Blanchett («Tár»)

Ana de Armas («Blonde»)

Andrea Riseborough («To Leslie»)

Michelle Williams («The Fabelmans»)

Michelle Yeoh («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Brendan Gleeson («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Brian Tyree Henry («Causeway»)

Judd Hirsch («The Fabelmans»)

Barry Keoghan («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Ke Huy Quan («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Angela Bassett («Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»)

Hong Chau («The Whale»)

Kerry Condon («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Jamie Lee Curtis («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

Stephanie Hsu («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

An Irish Goodbye

Καλύτερο Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μεγάλου Μήκους

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front (Γερμανία)

Argentina, 1985 (Αργεντινή)

Close (Βέλγιο)

EO (Πολωνία)

The Quiet Girl (Ιρλανδία)

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Καλύτερης Ταινία Ζωντανής Δράσης Μικρού Μήκους

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Καλύτερη Πρωτότυπη Μουσική Επένδυση

«All Quiet on the Western Front» – Volker Bertelmann

«Babylon» – Justin Hurwitz

«The Banshees of Inisherin» – Carter Burwell

«Everything Everywhere All at Once» – Son Lux

«The Fabelmans» – John Williams

Καλύτερος Ήχος

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερος Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Καλύτερη Φωτογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Καλύτερο Μακιγιάζ & Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Καλύτερος Ενδυματολογικός Σχεδιασμός

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Καλύτερο Μοντάζ

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερα Οπτικά Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick