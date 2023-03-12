Όσκαρ 2023: Όλοι οι νικητές των βραβείων

Όλοι οι νικητές των Βραβείων Όσκαρ 2023.
Η τελετή απονομής των Βραβείων Όσκαρ 2023 πραγματοποιείται στο Dolby Theatre του Χόλιγουντ την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου σε τοπική ώρα.
Ο Jimmy Kimmel επιστρέφει ως οικοδεσπότης των Όσκαρ για τρίτη χρονιά, αφού προηγουμένως είχε παρουσιάσει τα βραβεία το 2017 και το 2018.
Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες – 11 συνολικά – έχει λάβει η ταινία «Everything Everywhere All at Once».
Για το βραβείο της Καλύτερης Ταινίας διαγωνίζονται οι ταινίες: «All Quiet on the Western Front», «Avatar: The Way of Water», «The Banshees of Inisherin», «Elvis», «Everything Everywhere All at Once», «The Fabelmans», «Tár», «Top Gun: Maverick», «Triangle of Sadness» και «Women Talking».
Η ταινία «Elvis» για τον βασιλιά του rock ‘n’ roll Elvis Presley έχει λάβει συνολικά οκτώ υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων για την Καλύτερη Ταινία και για τον Α’ Ανδρικό Ρόλο (Austin Butler).
Για το Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι είναι υποψήφια το «Hold My Hand» της Lady Gaga από το «Top Gun: Maverick», το «Lift Me Up» της Rihanna από το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever», το «This Is A Life» των Son Lux, Mitski και David Byrne από το «Everything Everywhere All At Once», το «Applause» από το «Tell It Like a Woman» και το «Naatu Naatu» από το «RRR».
Οι νικητές των Βραβείων Όσκαρ 2023
Οι νικητές σε κάθε κατηγορία αναγράφονται με έντονα γράμματα.
Καλύτερη Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Καλύτερος Σκηνοθέτης
Martin McDonagh («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
Steven Spielberg («The Fabelmans»)
Todd Field («Tár»)
Ruben Östlund («Triangle of Sadness»)
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Austin Butler («Elvis»)
Colin Farrell («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
Brendan Fraser («The Whale»)
Paul Mescal («Aftersun»)
Bill Nighy («Living»)
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Cate Blanchett («Tár»)
Ana de Armas («Blonde»)
Andrea Riseborough («To Leslie»)
Michelle Williams («The Fabelmans»)
Michelle Yeoh («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Brendan Gleeson («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
Brian Tyree Henry («Causeway»)
Judd Hirsch («The Fabelmans»)
Barry Keoghan («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
Ke Huy Quan («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Angela Bassett («Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»)
Hong Chau («The Whale»)
Kerry Condon («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
Jamie Lee Curtis («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
Stephanie Hsu («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
An Irish Goodbye
Καλύτερο Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μεγάλου Μήκους
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front (Γερμανία)
Argentina, 1985 (Αργεντινή)
Close (Βέλγιο)
EO (Πολωνία)
The Quiet Girl (Ιρλανδία)
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Καλύτερης Ταινία Ζωντανής Δράσης Μικρού Μήκους
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Καλύτερη Πρωτότυπη Μουσική Επένδυση
«All Quiet on the Western Front» – Volker Bertelmann
«Babylon» – Justin Hurwitz
«The Banshees of Inisherin» – Carter Burwell
«Everything Everywhere All at Once» – Son Lux
«The Fabelmans» – John Williams
Καλύτερος Ήχος
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερος Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Καλύτερη Φωτογραφία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Καλύτερο Μακιγιάζ & Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Καλύτερος Ενδυματολογικός Σχεδιασμός
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Καλύτερο Μοντάζ
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερα Οπτικά Εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick