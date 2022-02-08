Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2022: Οι υποψηφιότητες ανακοινώθηκαν

Δείτε τις υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2022.

Στη δημοσιότητα δόθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2022.

Τις υποψηφιότητες για 94α ετήσια βραβεία της Ακαδημίας Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσαν οι ηθοποιοί Tracee Ellis Ross και ο Leslie Jordan μέσω livestream μετάδοσης που πραγματοποιήθηκε την Τρίτη 8 Φεβρουαρίου.

Η τελετή απονομής των Βραβείων Όσκαρ 2022 είναι προγραμματισμένο να λάβει χώρα στο «Dolby Theatre» του Λος Άντζελες στις 27 Μαρτίου.

Για πρώτη φορά μετά από τρία χρόνια, τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ δεν θα έχουν οικοδεσπότη, όπως ανακοίνωσε τον Ιανουάριο ο Craig Erwich, πρόεδρος της ABC Entertainment και του Hulu Originals.

Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2022 έλαβε η western ταινία “The Power of the Dog”, η οποία είναι υποψήφια προς βράβευση σε 12 κατηγορίες.

Τον Απρίλιο του 2020, η Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε ότι η κατηγορία της Καλύτερης Ταινίας στα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2022 θα είχε δέκα υποψηφίους. Από τα 84α Βραβεία Όσκαρ, το 2012, για τον τίτλο της Καλύτερης Ταινίας είναι υποψήφιες από πέντε έως δέκα ταινίες , ανάλογα με το αποτέλεσμα της ψηφοφορίας.

Το βραβείο για την Καλύτερη Ταινία διεκδικούν φέτος τα έργα «Belfast», «CODA», «Don’t Look Up», «Drive My Car», «Dune», «King Richard», «Licorice Pizza», «Nightmare Alley», «The Power of the Dog» και «West Side Story».

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2022

Best Picture

«Belfast»

«CODA»

«Don’t Look Up»

«Drive My Car»

«Dune»

«King Richard»

«Licorice Pizza»

«Nightmare Alley»

«The Power of the Dog»

«West Side Story»

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – «Belfast»

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – «Drive My Car»

Paul Thomas Anderson – «Licorice Pizza»

Jane Campion – «The Power of the Dog»

Steven Spielberg – «West Side Story»

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – «Being the Ricardos»

Benedict Cumberbatch – «The Power of the Dog»

Andrew Garfield – «Tick, Tick … Boom!»

Will Smith – «King Richard»

Denzel Washington – «The Tragedy of Macbeth»

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – «The Eyes of Tammy Faye»

Olivia Colman – «The Lost Daughter»

Penélope Cruz – «Parallel Mothers»

Nicole Kidman – «Being the Ricardos»

Kristen Stewart – «Spencer»

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds – «Belfast»

Troy Kotsur – «CODA»

Jesse Plemons – «The Power of the Dog»

J.K. Simmons – «Being the Ricardos»

Kodi Smit-McPhee – «The Power of the Dog»

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley – «The Lost Daughter»

Ariana DeBose – «West Side Story»

Judy Dench – «Belfast»

Kirsten Dunst – «The Power of the Dog»

Aunjanue Ellis – «King Richard»

Best Original Screenplay

«Belfast» – Kenneth Branagh

«Don’t Look Up» – Adam McKay, David Sirota

«King Richard» – Zach Baylin

«Licorice Pizza» – Paul Thomas Anderson

«The Worst Person in the World» – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Best Adapted Screenplay

«CODA» – Siân Heder

«Drive My Car» – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

«Dune» – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

«The Lost Daughter» – Maggie Gyllenhaal

«The Power of the Dog» – Jane Campion

Best Animated Feature Film

«Encanto»

«Flee»

«Luca»

«The Mitchells vs. the Machines»

«Raya and the Last Dragon»

Best Animated Short Film

«Affairs of the Art»

«Bestia»

«Boxballet»

«Robin Robin»

«The Windshield Wiper»

Best Original Song

«Be Alive» – «King Richard» (Δημιουργοί: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)

«Dos Oruguitas» – «Encanto» (Δημιουργός: Lin-Manuel Miranda)

«Down to Joy» – «Belfast» (Δημιουργός: Van Morrison)

«No Time to Die» – «No Time to Die» (Δημιουργοί: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)

«Somehow You Do» – «Four Good Days» (Δημιουργός: Diane Warren)

Best Original Score

«Don’t Look Up» – Nicholas Britell

«Dune» – Hans Zimmer

«Encanto» – Germaine Franco

«Parallel Mothers» – Alberto Iglesias

«The Power of the Dog» – Jonny Greenwood

Best Costume Design

«Cruella»

«Cyrano»

«Dune»

«Nightmare Alley»

«West Side Story»

Best Live Action Short Film

«Ala Kachuu – Take and Run»

«The Dress»

«The Long Goodbye»

«On My Mind»

«Please Hold»

Best Sound

«Belfast»

«Dune»

«No Time to Die»

«The Power of the Dog»

«West Side Story»

Best Cinematography

«Dune» – Greig Fraser

«Nightmare Alley» – Dan Laustsen

«The Power of the Dog» – Ari Wegner

«The Tragedy of Macbeth» – Bruno Delbonnel

«West Side Story» – Janusz Kamiński

Best Documentary Feature

«Ascension»

«Attica»

«Flee»

«Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)»

«Writing With Fire»

Best Documentary Short Subject

«Audible»

«Lead Me Home»

«The Queen of Basketball»

«Three Songs for Benazir»

«When We Were Bullies»

Best Film Editing

«Don’t Look Up»

«Dune»

«King Richard»

«The Power of the Dog»

«Tick, Tick … Boom!»

Best International Feature Film

«Drive My Car» (Japan)

«Flee» (Denmark)

«The Hand of God» (Italy)

«Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom» (Bhutan)

«The Worst Person in the World» (Norway)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

«Coming 2 America»

«Cruella»

«Dune»

«The Eyes of Tammy Faye»

«House of Gucci»

Best Production Design

«Dune»

«Nightmare Alley»

«The Power of the Dog»

«The Tragedy of Macbeth»

«West Side Story»

Best Visual Effects

«Dune»

«Free Guy»

«No Time to Die»

«Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings»

«Spider-Man: No Way Home»