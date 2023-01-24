Όσκαρ 2023: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων

Οι υποψηφιότητες των Βραβείων Όσκαρ 2023.

Στη δημοσιότητα δόθηκαν την Τρίτη 24 Ιανουαρίου οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023.

Ο Riz Ahmed, ο οποίος κέρδισε πέρυσι το βραβείο Όσκαρ της Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Ζωντανής Δράσης, και η Allison Williams, η οποία αυτή τη στιγμή πρωταγωνιστεί στην επιτυχημένη ταινία τρόμου «M3GAN», ανακοίνωσαν ζωντανά τους υποψήφιους κατά τη διάρκεια ειδικής εκδήλωσης που προβλήθηκε στην ιστοσελίδα της Ακαδημίας Κινηματογράφου, στο YouTube, στο Facebook, στο Twitter και στις εκπομπές «Good Morning America» και «ABC News Live» του ABC.

Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες – 11 συνολικά – έλαβε η ταινία «Everything Everywhere All at Once».

Για το βραβείο της Καλύτερης Ταινίας διαγωνίζονται οι ταινίες: «All Quiet on the Western Front», «Avatar: The Way of Water», «The Banshees of Inisherin», «Elvis», «Everything Everywhere All at Once», «The Fabelmans», «Tár», «Top Gun: Maverick», «Triangle of Sadness» και «Women Talking».

Η ταινία «Elvis» για τον βασιλιά του rock ‘n’ roll Elvis Presley έλαβε συνολικά οκτώ υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων για την Καλύτερη Ταινία και για τον Α’ Ανδρικό Ρόλο (Austin Butler).

Για το Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι είναι υποψήφια μεταξύ άλλων το «Hold My Hand» της Lady Gaga από το «Top Gun: Maverick», το «Lift Me Up» της Rihanna από το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» και το «This Is A Life» των Son Lux, Mitski και David Byrne από το «Everything Everywhere All At Once».

Η τελετή απονομής των Βραβείων Όσκαρ 2023 θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre του Hollywood.

Ο Jimmy Kimmel επιστρέφει ως οικοδεσπότης των Όσκαρ για τρίτη χρονιά, αφού προηγουμένως είχε παρουσιάσει τα βραβεία το 2017 και το 2018.

Οι υποψηφιότητες των Βραβείων Όσκαρ 2023

Ακολουθούν οι υποψηφιότητες με σειρά ανακοίνωσης.

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Brendan Gleeson («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Brian Tyree Henry («Causeway»)

Judd Hirsch («The Fabelmans»)

Barry Keoghan («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Ke Huy Quan («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Angela Bassett («Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»)

Hong Chau («The Whale»)

Kerry Condon («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Jamie Lee Curtis («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

Stephanie Hsu («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μεγάλου Μήκους

«Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio» (Netflix)

«Marcel the Shell With Shoes On» (A24)

«Puss in Boots: The Last Wish» (DreamWorks Animation)

«The Sea Beast» (Netflix)

«Turning Red» (Pixar)

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους

«The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse» (Apple TV+)

«The Flying Sailor»

«Ice Merchants»

«My Year of Dicks»

«An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It»

Καλύτερος Ενδυματολογικός Σχεδιασμός

«Babylon» (Paramount Pictures)

«Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios)

«Elvis» (Warner Bros)

«Everything Everywhere All at Once» (A24)

«Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris» (Focus Features)

Καλύτερης Ταινία Ζωντανής Δράσης Μικρού Μήκους

«An Irish Goodbye» (Floodlight Pictures)

«Ivalu» (M&M Productions)

«Le Pupille» (Disney+)

«Night Ride»

«The Red Suitcase» (Cynefilms)

Καλύτερο Μακιγιάζ & Hairstyling

«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix)

«The Batman» (Warner Bros.)

«Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios)

«Elvis» (Warner Bros.)

«The Whale» (A24)

Καλύτερη Πρωτότυπη Μουσική Επένδυση

«All Quiet on the Western Front»

«Babylon»

«The Banshees of Inisherin»

«Everything Everywhere All at Once»

«The Fabelmans»

Καλύτερος Ήχος

«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix)

«Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios)

«The Batman» (Warner Bros.)

«Elvis» (Warner Bros.)

«Top Gun: Maverick» (Paramount Pictures)

Καλύτερο Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix)

«Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery» (Netflix)

«Living» (Sony Pictures Classics)

«Top Gun: Maverick» (Paramount Pictures)

«Women Talking» (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

«The Banshees of Inisherin» (Searchlight Pictures)

«Everything Everywhere All at Once» (A24)

«The Fabelmans» (Universal Pictures)

«Tár» (Focus Features)

«Triangle of Sadness» (Neon)

Καλύτερη Φωτογραφία

«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix)

«Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths» (Netflix)

«Elvis» (Warner Bros.)

«Empire of Light» (Searchlight Pictures)

«Tár» (Focus Features)

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους

«All That Breathes» (HBO Documentary Films)

«All the Beauty and the Bloodshed» (Neon)

«Fire of Love» (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

«A House Made of Splinters»

«Navalny» (CNN/Warner Bros.)

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

«The Elephant Whisperers» (Netflix)

«Haulout»

«How Do You Measure a Year?» (Jay Rosenblatt Films)

«The Martha Mitchell Effect» (Netflix)

«Stranger at the Gate»

Καλύτερο Μοντάζ

«The Banshees of Inisherin» (Searchlight Pictures)

«Elvis» (Warner Bros.)

«Everything Everywhere All at Once» (A24)

«Tár»

«Top Gun: Maverick» (Paramount)

Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία

«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Γερμανία)

«Argentina, 1985» (Αργεντινή)

«Close» (Βέλγιο)

«EO» (Πολωνία)

«The Quiet Girl» (Ιρλανδία)

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι

«Applause» από το «Tell It Like a Woman»

«Hold My Hand» από το «Top Gun: Maverick»

«Lift Me Up» από το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»

«Naatu Naatu» από το «RRR»

«This Is a Life» από το «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

Καλύτερος Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής

«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix)

«Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios)

«Babylon» (Paramount Pictures)

«Elvis» (Warner Bros)

«The Fabelmans» (Universal Pictures)

Καλύτερα Οπτικά Εφέ

«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix)

«Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios)

«The Batman» (Warner Bros.)

«Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios)

«Top Gun: Maverick» (Paramount Pictures)

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Austin Butler («Elvis»)

Colin Farrell («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Brendan Fraser («The Whale»)

Paul Mescal («Aftersun»)

Bill Nighy («Living»)

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Cate Blanchett («Tár»)

Ana de Armas («Blonde»)

Andrea Riseborough («To Leslie»)

Michelle Williams («The Fabelmans»)

Michelle Yeoh («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

Καλύτερος Σκηνοθέτης

Martin McDonagh («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

Steven Spielberg («The Fabelmans»)

Todd Field («Tár»)

Ruben Östlund («Triangle of Sadness»)

Καλύτερη Ταινία

«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix)

«Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios)

«The Banshees of Inisherin» (Searchlight Pictures)

«Elvis» (Warner Bros.)

«Everything Everywhere All at Once» (A24)

«The Fabelmans» (Universal Pictures)

«Tár» (Focus Features)

«Top Gun: Maverick» (Paramount Pictures)

«Triangle of Sadness» (Neon)

«Women Talking» (MGM/United Artists Releasing)