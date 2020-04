Οι OneRepublic αναβάλλουν την κυκλοφορία του νέου άλμπουμ “Human”

View this post on Instagram

Before the pandemic, we planned to release our album on May 8th. Due to the current circumstances requiring us to distance ourselves from each other and you, the release has been postponed. As many of you know we’ve been taking this unexpected time out to write and record some new music. Our new song “Better Days,” written while we were quarantined after returning from our European tour, will be on the album. Thank you all for sharing your lives with us for the official music video. We can’t wait to share it with you.