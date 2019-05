Nervo - Sober | Lyrics

I say I take a chanceI fight for you, make bigger plansThere’s nothing here scares me like the truthBut then you let me downYou built me up to wear your crownAnd left me in the land I didn’t choose no no

‘Cause nothing makes me sober like you again

Nothing pulls me under like you pay

So come and break my heart all over again

‘Cause nothing makes me sober like you again

Like you again

Like you again

Like you again

There’s nothing and never is

But somehow it goes down like this

I never wanna see your face again

So don’t, don’t call me baby

It’s not my name not yours to take

I wonder if I’ll ever heal this pain

‘Cause nothing makes me sober like you again

Nothing pulls me under like you pay

So come and break my heart all over again

‘Cause nothing makes me sober like you again

Sober, sober

Over, so over

Sober, got me sober

Over, it’s over

Sober, got me sober

So come and break my heart all over again

‘Cause nothing makes me, nothing makes me, nothing makes me sober