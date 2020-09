Oasis: Επετειακή επανέκδοση για τα 25 χρόνια του «(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?»

View this post on Instagram

'(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' turns 24 years old today. Released on Oct 2nd 1995, the album, to date, has spent more than 400 weeks in the UK charts! The iconic album cover includes sleeve designer Brian Cannon and DJ Sean Rowley walking down Berwick Street in London. The album's producer Owen Morris can be seen in the background, on the left, holding the album's master tape in front of his face. Listen to the remastered album via the link in bio.