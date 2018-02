Can't believe I get to close The Olympics tomorrow.. I was watching The Olympics in 2004 with Tiesto opening the event which inspired me to do what I do today. Being part of the closing ceremony tomorrow, I can only hope and dream that I can inspire someone the same way he did. Life is crazy. +x

A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix) on Feb 24, 2018 at 7:10am PST