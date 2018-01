Receiving questions about Garrix x Bieber collab from last few days. Here's an update on it one more time! Martijn did an interview at RTL last year and revealed that he has already made 2 tracks with Justin. He said, "We have lots of ideas but if we want to release one, we want it to be 200%. From the scale of 1-10, we think it's 7-8. We want to release something which is 10 otherwise we won't release it."

