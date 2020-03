Ο Kygo ανακοινώνει το άλμπουμ “Golden Hour” και νέο single έρχεται την Παρασκευή

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, I hope you’re all doing well and staying positive in these tough times. I’ve been spending the last couple of weeks back home staying inside, and I know many of you are in the same situation. The good thing about being home all day is that I have a lot of time to work on new music. I’m very excited to announce that I’ve finished my 3rd album ‘Golden Hour’ and the first single is coming on Friday!