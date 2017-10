❊ ─ Kit’s proposal to Rose Leslie ❤️ ❝We did a little announcement in The Times. I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early. Sorry that’s a really bad expression. I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load. As for whether the ceremony with be Westeros-themed, no. There is absolutely no chance of me convincing her of that.❞ . Credits: Kit Harington Italia #kitharington #jonsnow #roseleslie #rose #ygritte #gameofthrones #proposal #couplegoals

A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonn) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:17am PDT