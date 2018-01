today I wake up to see OVO has redone one of my 2015 tour posters designed by @collindfletcher for Drake's new single. Poor Collin is always having his style stolen😬lol BUT I love being part of a team that's so creative and iconic💕💕🐀😆 #drake #ovo #rat #roach #simp – *Rabit – Les Fleurs Du Mail available now*

A post shared by Les Fleurs du Mal (@rabitmusique) on Jan 20, 2018 at 5:50am PST