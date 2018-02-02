Αυτό Armin δεν το περιμέναμε…
Ο Armin van Buuren, όπως σας είχαμε ήδη πει, κυκλοφόρησε το νέο του single – πρώτο για το 2018 – «Sex, Love & Water» και είναι σχεδόν ένα εξ ολοκλήρου R&B τραγούδι.
Τα electronic και tropical στοιχεία είναι παρόντα, αλλά αυτή η καλαίσθητη γραμμή του μπάσου είναι αναμφισβήτητη. Επίσης τα φωνητικά του Conrad Sewell, σε συνδυασμό με το μπάσο της κιθάρας, φέρνουν ένα νόστιμο funk στοιχείο.
Μπορούμε να πούμε πως ο Armin van Buuren μας εξέπληξε (ευχάριστα) με τον ήχο της νέας του κυκλοφορίας.
Είναι πάντα ευχάριστο να βλέπεις έναν καλλιτέχνη να παίζει σε ένα άλλο είδος με απόλυτη επιτυχία, όχι ότι είχαμε ποτέ αμφιβολία ότι ο Armin θα μπορούσε να κυριαρχήσει σε ό, τι θελήσει να κάνει.
Ακούστε το «Sex, Love & Water» παρακάτω.
Και στο spotify:
[Verse 1: Conrad Sewell]
Take your time to find your groove
It’s alright, we can do this all night
I just know your sexy body, is alright
We can be here all night
[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]
All we really need is sex, love, and water
It’s to [?] make up all night
All I really need is sex, love, and water
It’s to [?] who wanna make love all night
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
[Verse 2: Conrad Sewell]
Leave your worries at the door
It’s alright, gonna be here all night
I’m in the mood for celebration
Give me all that, give me all that
Just give me all that, give me all that
[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]
All we really need is sex, love, and water
It’s to [?] make up all night
All I really need is sex, love, and water
It’s to [?] who wanna make love all night
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
[Bridge: Conrad Sewell]
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]
All we really need is sex, love, and water
It’s to [?] make up all night
All I really need is sex, love, and water
It’s to [?] who wanna make love all night
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water