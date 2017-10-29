«Ολοκληρώσαμε την ηχογράφηση την τελευταία στιγμή. Όλα χάρη στη Y-See, αυτοσχεδίασε ένα τρελό κομμάτι»
Το πρώτο τραγούδι του δίσκου «Who Built the Moon?», το νέο άλμπουμ του Noel Gallagher που κυκλοφορεί στα τέλη Νοεμβρίου, ονομάζεται «Fort Knox» και εμπνέεται από το «The Power» του Kanye West.
Αυτό είναι το δεύτερο τραγούδι που μας έρχεται από το άλμπουμ μετά το «Holy Mountain», το οποίο μπορείτε να ακούσετε κάνοντας κλικ εδώ.
«Ολοκληρώσαμε την ηχογράφηση την τελευταία στιγμή», δήλωσε ο Noel, «και όλα γεννήθηκαν από αυτό το τραγούδι του Kanye. Η Y-See δεν το έχει ξανακούσει και όταν το έκανε άρχισε να τραγουδάει πάνω σε αυτή τη μελωδία. Σκέφτηκα: fucking hell! Όλα μπήκαν στη θέση τους σε μια στιγμή».
Μπορείτε να ακούσετε το νέο single «Fort Knox» παρακάτω. Το «Who Built the Moon?» κυκλοφορεί στις 24 Νοεμβρίου.
Και στο spotify:
He-e-e-ey, he-e-e-ey
He-e-e-ey, he-e-e-ey
Hey hey
Keep on holding out
Holding on
Hey hey
Keep on holding out
Holding on
He-e-e-ey (Hey hey)
He-e-e-ey
Keep on holding out
Holding on
He-e-e-ey (Hey hey)
He-e-e-ey
Keep on holding out
Holding on
Heeeeeeeeeey
Uhhhhh-ahhh-heeee
Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh
Hey hey
Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh
Hey hey
Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh
Hey hey
Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh
Hey hey
You gotta get yourself together
You gotta get yourself together
You gotta get yourself together
You gotta get yourself together
You gotta get yourself together
You gotta get yourself together
You gotta get yourself together
You gotta get yourself together
Ahhhhhhhhh-ahhh-ahhh
Keep on holding out
Holding on
Ahhhhhhhhh-ahhh-ahhh
Keep on holding out
Holding on
Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh
He-e-e-ey (Hey hey)
He-e-e-ey (Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh)
Keep on holding out (Hey hey)
Holding on
Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh
He-e-e-ey (Hey hey)
He-e-e-ey (Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh)
Keep on holding out (Hey hey)
Holding on
Ahhhhhhhhh-ahhh-ahhh
Keep on holding out
Holding on
Ahhhhhhhhh-ahhh-ahhh
Keep on holding out
Holding on
Who Built the Moon? tracklist:
1. Fort Knox
2. Holy Mountain
3. Keep On Reaching
4. It’s A Beautiful World
5. She Taught Me How To Fly
6. Be Careful What You Wish For
7. Black & White Sunshine
8. Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)
9. If Love Is The Law
10. The Man Who Built The Moon
11. End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)
12. Dead In The Water (Bonus Track)