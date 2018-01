One Bit & Noah Cyrus - «My Way» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Why can’t we do this

Why can’t we do this (hey)

[Verse 1]

Don’t think you can run, before the trigger

No way that I’m done (no way, no way, no way, no)

Two feet on the floor

No no, you go figure

Whose back’s to the wall?

Watch me climbing

[Pre-Chorus]

I seem to be lacking in balance tonight

Finding your way’s quite a challenge and I

Don’t like how you love to keep telling me, telling me (telling me, telling me)

The truth is I just can’t take this anymore

The words that you use are intolerable

Don’t like how you love to keep telling me, telling me

[Chorus]

Why can’t we do this my way, my way

It’s gotta be what you say, you say

You think that you know better,

But you keep proving you never

Why can’t we do this my way, my way

Why can’t we do this

Why can’t we do this my-

Why can’t we do this

Why can’t we do this my way, my way

[Verse 2]

Just tell me one more time, go on and cross that line

Do you dare to?

Just tell me one more time, go on and cross that line

Do you dare to?

Just tell me one more time, go on and cross that line

Do you dare to?

Just tell me one more time, go on and cross that line (ooh)

[Bridge]

Why can’t we do this (my way)

Why can’t we do this (my way)

Why can’t we do this

Why can’t we, why can’t we (why, why, why, why, why)

[Chorus]

Why can’t we do this my way, my way

It’s gotta be what you say, you say

You think that you know better

But you keep proving you never

Why can’t we do this my way, my way

Why can’t we do this

Why can’t we do this my-

Why can’t we do this

Why can’t we do this my way, my way