Noah Cyrus - «We Are...» ft. MØ (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

My life is great; I write then hit update

I turn you on

Wanna belong, so I go to the mall

And I buy it all

(All on) Thank God it’s the weekend

(My squad) Got time, we can waste it

(Don’t know) Should we drive to the sunset or the fire?

(It’s like) We live in a bubble pretending it’s cuz we are young

[Chorus]

We are fucked

These days we only follow

These days we’re feeling hollow

«Get paid», the only motto

We are fucked

They say «It all gets better»

They say «It won’t last forever»

Then someone pulls the trigger

We are fucked

[Verse 2]

The fame, the fame

I want to hear my name

And I don’t care what for

I’ll change the world

Save all the trees and birds

But first I’ll grab a Starbucks then I’ll get to work

(All on) Thank God it’s the weekend

(My squad) Got time we can waste it

(Don’t know) Should we drive to the sunset or the fire?

(It’s like) We live in a bubble pretending it’s cuz we are young

[Chorus]

We are fucked

These days we only follow

These days we’re feeling hollow

Get paid the only motto

We are fucked

They say «It all gets better»

They say «It won’t last forever»

Then someone pulls the trigger

We are fucked

We’ve got hearts in the right places

But we’re still a danger to ourselves

Maybe it’s cuz we are young

Thank God it’s the weekend

Should we drive to the sunset or the fire?

[Chorus]

We are fucked

These days we only follow

These days we’re feeling hollow

Get paid the only motto

We are fucked

They say «It all gets better»

They say «It won’t last forever»

Then someone pulls the trigger

We are fucked

[Outro]

(And I don’t, and I don’t know why)

We’ve got hearts in the right places

But we’re still a danger to ourselves

Maybe it’s ’cause we are young

We are fucked!