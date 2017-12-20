Το «Again» της Noah Cyrus αναλαμβάνει και αναμορφώνει ο Alan Walker.
Η Noah Cyrus εκπλήσσει το κοινό με το νέο τραγούδι της «Again» που στα χέρια του εξαιρετικού παραγωγού – remixer Alan Walker μεταμορφώνεται σε ένα dance anthem για όλα τα mainstream club και τα ραδιοφωνικά airplays.
Αυτή είναι η δεύτερη συνεργασία τους μετά το single «All Falls Down» που έχει ξεπεράσει τις 48 εκατομμύρια προβολές σε σχεδόν δύο μήνες.
Στην αρχική έκδοση, που έχει πάνω από 60 εκατομμύρια προβολές και streams, συναντάμε έναν emotional downtempo δυναμίτη σε συνεργασία με τον ράπερ από τη Φλόριντα, XXXTENTACION.
Με αυτό το δεύτερο προσωπικό της single, η μικρή Cyrus αποδεικνύει ότι δεν πρόκειται για μια περίπτωση που ήρθε στην μουσική εξαργυρώνοντας την φήμη της αδερφής της και superstar Miley Cyrus, αλλά δημιουργεί ένα προσωπικό χαρακτήρα κινούμενο σε εναλλακτικά pop ακούσματα.
Ήδη σε ηλικία 17 ετών παρουσιάζει δικά της κομμάτια στο αμερικανικό κοινό, ανοίγοντας τις συναυλίες της Katy Perry σε όλη την φετινή περιοδεία της.
Ο παρθενικός δίσκος της θα ονομάζεται «NC-17» και αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει εντός του 2018.
