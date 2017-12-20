Noah Cyrus - «Again» ft. XXXTENTACION (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1: Noah Cyrus]

You just made the worst mistake

And you’ll regret it, darling

‘Cause once you give and then you take

You’ll only end up wanting

[Pre-Chorus]

Was everything hard enough?

‘Cause one day you’ll wake up

And then you’ll say

[Chorus 1: Noah Cyrus]

“I wanna be your lover

I don’t wanna be your friend”

You don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone, my dear

So tell me that you love me again (tell me that you love me again)

I, I wanna be your lover

Baby, I’ll hold my breath

You don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone, my dear

So tell me that you love me again (tell me that you love me)

[Post-Chorus: Noah Cyrus & XXXTENTACION]

Again, babe, again

Again, babe, again

You don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone, my dear

So tell me that you love me again

[Verse 2: XXXTENTACION]

Ooh, she’s screaming in my head

Ooh, I left her where I slept

Somewhere, I can’t escape

I’m running from myself

Somewhere in between in love and broken

I’m in hell

[Chorus 2: Noah Cyrus & XXXTENTACION]

Saying «I wanna be your lover, I don’t wanna be your friend»

You don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone, my dear

So tell me that you love me again (tell me that you love me again)

I, I wanna be your lover

You’ll leave when the clock hits ten

You don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone, my dear

So tell me that you love me again (tell me that you love me)

[Post-Chorus: Noah Cyrus & XXXTENTACION]

Again, babe, again

Again, babe, again

You don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone, my dear

So tell me that you love me again (tell me that you love me)

Again, babe, again

Again, babe, again

You don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone my dear

So tell me that you love me again (tell me that you love me again)