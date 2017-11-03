Lil Uzi Vert ft. Nicki Minaj - «The Way Life Goes» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Pre-Chorus: Lil Uzi Vert & Nicki Minaj]

That’s true, that’s right (Uzi)

She’s sippin’ Moet, and yeah I swear it gets her wetter

My Louboutins new, so my bottoms, they is redder

No I’m not a rat, but I’m all about my cheddar

Just talked to your homie, she said we should be together

Gave me brain, was so insane that I made her my header

If she ever call my phone you know I gotta dead her

But I like that girl too much, I wish I never met her

[Verse 1: Nicki Minaj]

Now you beggin’ this a doozy

But beggars cannot by choosey

Been the queen for eight summers

Just tell them to call me Suzy

This that Nicki, this that Uzi

This Hennessy got me woozy

Broke the internet in 5411’s and some Gucci

The blue ribbons eatin’ sushi

It’s that real good coochie

This that wet as Chattahoochee

Fuck all y’all like a hoochie

Givin’ them bars since the teens

I ain’t goin’ back to juvie

I am Nicki Yamaguchi

‘Cause I skate with the ice

I don’t say what’s the price

Lookin’ like it’s a heist

I been winnin’ all my life

On a roll, it’s a dice

Since that Itty Bitty Piggy

Rep my city like comittees

If you fucked it up with Nicki

You feel pretty fuckin’ shitty (uh)

Anyway, I’m stoppin’ bags like the TSA

Listen up you little bitches, it’s a PSA

Im still shadin these niggas, yeah the DITA way

You gotta pay me flat bread, yeah the pita way

[Chorus: Lil Uzi Vert]

I know you’re sad and tired

You’ve got nothin’ left to give

You’ll find another life to live

I know that you’ll get over it

[Verse 2: Lil Uzi Vert]

Wish I never ever ever told you things

I was only only tryna show you things

Iced out heart on your neck tried to froze your ring

I had to get a me a new bitch to hold the pain

We was in Hawaii lookin’ at the ring

She smilin’ happy, but I’m laughin’ ’cause her man’s a lame

(broke boi, broke boi, broke boi, broke boi)

Damn, that just goes to show me money don’t attract a thing (real shit)

Stuck to the plan even though you used to go with my mans

Oh get over it

[Chorus: Lil Uzi Vert]

I know it hurts sometimes, but you’ll get over it

You’ll find another life to live

I swear that you’ll get over it

And I know you’re sad and tired

You’ve got nothin’ left to give

You’ll find another life to live

I know that you’ll get over it

[Verse 3: Lil Uzi Vert]

See I tied up my RAF you strapped up your Rick

Diamonds on your neck, ice all on my wrist

Complement my style

She don’t want me, I’m runnin’ wild

You know I respect her on that level

She don’t want me then I’ma let her

Go over there with that broke fella

Walk off my Saint Laurent, that leather

My new chick I swear that she better

Want me back, never (ooh)

[Pre-Chorus: Lil Uzi Vert]

That’s true, that’s right

She’s sippin’ Moet, and yeah I swear it gets her wetter

My Louboutins new, so my bottoms, they is redder

No I’m not a rat, but I’m all about my cheddar

Just talked to your homie, she said we should be together

Gave me brain, was so insane that I made her my header

If she ever call my phone you know I gotta dead her

But I like that girl too much, I wish I never met her

[Chorus: Oh Wonder & Lil Uzi Vert]

I know it hurts sometimes, but you’ll get over it (woah)

You’ll find another life to live

I swear that you’ll get over it (you’ll get over it)

I know it hurts sometimes, but you’ll get over it (no, no)

You’ll find another life to live (you will)

I know that you’ll get over it (oh)

[Outro: Nicki Minaj]

You’ll get over it

I know that you’ll get over it

I know it’s over

Check out my cold shoulder (nothin’ left to give)

I know its over

Cry on that hoe shoulder (you’ll get over it)

We used be

Kissin’ in the tree

Member it was just you and me

Kissin’ in the tree

Member it was you was just you and me

K-i-s-s-i-n-g

K-i-s-s-i-n-g-e-e-e-e-e-e, uh