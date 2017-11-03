Μπορεί να άργησε, αλλά η πολυσυζητημένη συνεργασία της Nicki Minaj με τον Lil Uzi Vert είναι πλέον διαθέσιμη.
Η Nicki Minaj επέκρινε το άτομο που καθυστερούσε την κυκλοφορία του remix στο «The Way Life Goes» του Lil Uzi Vert, τις προηγούμενες ημέρες, αλλά τώρα μπορεί να… ευχαριστήσει κάποιο άλλο άτομο.
Η «βασίλισσα» της hip-hip συναντά τον 23χρονο Αμερικανό ράπερ Lil Uzi Vert και τους παραγωγούς DJ Don Cannon και Ike Beats, συνεχίζοντας τις συμμετοχές σε τραγούδια άλλων καλλιτεχνών και για άλλη μια φορά προκαλεί φήμες για την πολιτική που ακολουθεί.
Το remix του «The Way Life Goes» έχει περισσότερη ιστορία από ό,τι ένα συνηθισμένο τραγούδι: «Έστειλα ένα email και το κυκλοφόρησαν», είχε πληροφορήσει η Nicki Minaj με ένα βίντεο στο Instagram, γράφοντας στη λεζάντα: «Uzi κάν’ το καλύτερο single, στείλε μου το beat και σταμάτα να παίζεις.»
Ο Lil Uzi Vert, που γνωρίσαμε καλύτερα με τη μεγάλη επιτυχία «XO Tour Llif3», έκανε και τα τρία.
Όταν ένας χρήστης του διαδίκτυο ρώτησε πρόσφατα τη ράπερ από το Τρινιντάντ και Τομπάγκο στο Twitter εάν θα κυκλοφορούσε το τραγούδι, εκείνη σημείωσε ότι «κάποιος κάπου» -όχι ο Uzi- το καθυστερούσε. Το blog «Fameolous» πραγματοποίησε την εικασία ότι η Atlantic Records θα μπορούσε να είναι πίσω από την απόφαση, σε μία προσπάθεια να «προστατεύσει» την Cardi B, το ανερχόμενο αντίπαλο δέος της Nicki Minaj.
Το σενάριο έντασης μεταξύ της Nicki Minaj και της Cardi B έχει τραβηχθεί στα άκρα, ειδικά από τη στιγμή που το «The Way Life Goes» έρχεται μόλις μία εβδομάδα μετά τη συνεργασία της 35χρονης και της 25χρονης στο «MotorSport» με τον Migos.
Εσείς, αυτό που έχετε να κάνετε είναι να απολαύστε τη μουσική, αυτό είναι που μένει στο τέλος της ημέρας!
[Pre-Chorus: Lil Uzi Vert & Nicki Minaj]
That’s true, that’s right (Uzi)
She’s sippin’ Moet, and yeah I swear it gets her wetter
My Louboutins new, so my bottoms, they is redder
No I’m not a rat, but I’m all about my cheddar
Just talked to your homie, she said we should be together
Gave me brain, was so insane that I made her my header
If she ever call my phone you know I gotta dead her
But I like that girl too much, I wish I never met her
[Verse 1: Nicki Minaj]
Now you beggin’ this a doozy
But beggars cannot by choosey
Been the queen for eight summers
Just tell them to call me Suzy
This that Nicki, this that Uzi
This Hennessy got me woozy
Broke the internet in 5411’s and some Gucci
The blue ribbons eatin’ sushi
It’s that real good coochie
This that wet as Chattahoochee
Fuck all y’all like a hoochie
Givin’ them bars since the teens
I ain’t goin’ back to juvie
I am Nicki Yamaguchi
‘Cause I skate with the ice
I don’t say what’s the price
Lookin’ like it’s a heist
I been winnin’ all my life
On a roll, it’s a dice
Since that Itty Bitty Piggy
Rep my city like comittees
If you fucked it up with Nicki
You feel pretty fuckin’ shitty (uh)
Anyway, I’m stoppin’ bags like the TSA
Listen up you little bitches, it’s a PSA
Im still shadin these niggas, yeah the DITA way
You gotta pay me flat bread, yeah the pita way
[Chorus: Lil Uzi Vert]
I know you’re sad and tired
You’ve got nothin’ left to give
You’ll find another life to live
I know that you’ll get over it
[Verse 2: Lil Uzi Vert]
Wish I never ever ever told you things
I was only only tryna show you things
Iced out heart on your neck tried to froze your ring
I had to get a me a new bitch to hold the pain
We was in Hawaii lookin’ at the ring
She smilin’ happy, but I’m laughin’ ’cause her man’s a lame
(broke boi, broke boi, broke boi, broke boi)
Damn, that just goes to show me money don’t attract a thing (real shit)
Stuck to the plan even though you used to go with my mans
Oh get over it
[Chorus: Lil Uzi Vert]
I know it hurts sometimes, but you’ll get over it
You’ll find another life to live
I swear that you’ll get over it
And I know you’re sad and tired
You’ve got nothin’ left to give
You’ll find another life to live
I know that you’ll get over it
[Verse 3: Lil Uzi Vert]
See I tied up my RAF you strapped up your Rick
Diamonds on your neck, ice all on my wrist
Complement my style
She don’t want me, I’m runnin’ wild
You know I respect her on that level
She don’t want me then I’ma let her
Go over there with that broke fella
Walk off my Saint Laurent, that leather
My new chick I swear that she better
Want me back, never (ooh)
[Pre-Chorus: Lil Uzi Vert]
That’s true, that’s right
She’s sippin’ Moet, and yeah I swear it gets her wetter
My Louboutins new, so my bottoms, they is redder
No I’m not a rat, but I’m all about my cheddar
Just talked to your homie, she said we should be together
Gave me brain, was so insane that I made her my header
If she ever call my phone you know I gotta dead her
But I like that girl too much, I wish I never met her
[Chorus: Oh Wonder & Lil Uzi Vert]
I know it hurts sometimes, but you’ll get over it (woah)
You’ll find another life to live
I swear that you’ll get over it (you’ll get over it)
I know it hurts sometimes, but you’ll get over it (no, no)
You’ll find another life to live (you will)
I know that you’ll get over it (oh)
[Outro: Nicki Minaj]
You’ll get over it
I know that you’ll get over it
I know it’s over
Check out my cold shoulder (nothin’ left to give)
I know its over
Cry on that hoe shoulder (you’ll get over it)
We used be
Kissin’ in the tree
Member it was just you and me
Kissin’ in the tree
Member it was you was just you and me
K-i-s-s-i-n-g
K-i-s-s-i-n-g-e-e-e-e-e-e, uh