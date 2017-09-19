Nick Jonas - «Find You» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

I look for you in the center of the sun

I took a pill but it didn’t help me numb

I see your face even when my eyes are shut

But I never really know just where to find you

I chase the words that keep falling out your mouth

You got a logic I’ll never figure out

If I could hold you then I’d never put you down

But I never really know just where to find you

[Chorus]

Where to find you

Where to find you

But I never really know just where to find you

Try, try, try, but I-

Try, try, try, but I, but I-

Try, try, try, but I-

But I never really know just where to find you

[Verse 2]

You think you know how to get under my skin

It’s good for now but it’s never permanent

Knock on the door but there’s no one listening

And I never really know just where to find you

You look for love but you never really try

You say it’s not but it’s always on your mind

Keep chasing gold but you lose a silver line

But I never really know just where to find you

[Chorus]

Where to find you

Where to find you

But I never really know just where to find you

Try, try, try, but I-

Try, try, try, but I, but I-

Try, try, try, but I-

But I never really know just where to find you

[Bridge]

Maybe I’m chasing a feeling

Maybe I don’t even need it

Maybe you’re looking for me tonight, tonight

I look for you in the center of the sun

I took a pill but it didn’t help me numb

I see your face even when my eyes are shut

But I never really know just where to find you

[Chorus]

Where to find you

Where to find you

But I never really know just where to find you

Try, try, try, but I-

Try, try, try, but I, but I-

Try, try, try, but I-

But I never really know just where to find you