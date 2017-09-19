Στην έρημο περιπλανάται ο Nick Jonas, σε μία άδοξη προσπάθεια να εντοπίσει το «άλλο μισό».
Ο Nick Jonas μοιράζεται το video clip από το νέο τραγούδι του «Find You».
To «Find You» είναι το δεύτερο single του 25χρονου τραγουδιστή έπειτα από τον τρίτο δίσκο του «Last Year Was Complicated», ο οποίος κυκλοφόρησε το καλοκαίρι του 2016 από τις Safehouse Records και Island / Universal.
Το άλμπουμ περιείχε το πλατινένιο hit «Close» σε συνεργασία με την Tove Lo και έκανε ντεμπούτο στο Νο1 του αμερικανικού chart.
Τον προηγούμενο Μάιο, ο Nick Jonas συνάντησε την Anne-Marie («Rockabye», «Ciao Adios») και τον Mike Posner («I Took A Pill In Ibiza») στο «Remember I Told You», που αυτή τη στιγμή απαριθμεί πάνω από 20 εκατομμύρια αναπαραγωγές στο Spotify.
Την παραγωγή του «Find You» πραγματοποίησαν οι Σουηδοί hitmakers Jack & Coke.
Στο video clip, ο νεαρότερος των Jonas Brothers αναζητά την αγάπη, όμως περιορίζεται σε αμμώδη μέρη και περιπλανάται μόνος στην έρημο, πριν καταλήξει να διασκεδάζει στην παραλία μαζί με άλλα άτομα, αδυνατώντας να εντοπίσει το «άλλο μισό».
[Verse 1]
I look for you in the center of the sun
I took a pill but it didn’t help me numb
I see your face even when my eyes are shut
But I never really know just where to find you
I chase the words that keep falling out your mouth
You got a logic I’ll never figure out
If I could hold you then I’d never put you down
But I never really know just where to find you
[Chorus]
Where to find you
Where to find you
But I never really know just where to find you
Try, try, try, but I-
Try, try, try, but I, but I-
Try, try, try, but I-
But I never really know just where to find you
[Verse 2]
You think you know how to get under my skin
It’s good for now but it’s never permanent
Knock on the door but there’s no one listening
And I never really know just where to find you
You look for love but you never really try
You say it’s not but it’s always on your mind
Keep chasing gold but you lose a silver line
But I never really know just where to find you
[Chorus]
Where to find you
Where to find you
But I never really know just where to find you
Try, try, try, but I-
Try, try, try, but I, but I-
Try, try, try, but I-
But I never really know just where to find you
[Bridge]
Maybe I’m chasing a feeling
Maybe I don’t even need it
Maybe you’re looking for me tonight, tonight
I look for you in the center of the sun
I took a pill but it didn’t help me numb
I see your face even when my eyes are shut
But I never really know just where to find you
[Chorus]
Where to find you
Where to find you
But I never really know just where to find you
Try, try, try, but I-
Try, try, try, but I, but I-
Try, try, try, but I-
But I never really know just where to find you
Ως ηθοποιός, ο Nick Jonas κέρδισε τον ομόφωνο έπαινο των κριτικών για τον πρωταγωνιστικό ρόλο στην ταινία «Goat», την αγαπημένη του αμερικανικού «Sundance Film Festival» για το 2016.
Στην πορεία, θα εμφανιστεί με τους Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart και Jack Black στο κινηματογραφικό sequel του «Jumanji» που κάνει πρεμιέρα στις 20 Δεκεμβρίου.
Επιπλέον, ο Nick Jonas βρίσκεται εν μέσω της παραγωγής του μετα-αποκαλυπτικού θρίλερ «Chaos Walking», με συμπρωταγωνιστές την Daisy Ridley και τον Tom Holland, που αναμένεται για το Μάρτιο του 2019.