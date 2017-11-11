Μετά την εναλλακτική εκδοχή, ο Niall Horan μοιράζεται την acoustic έκδοση για το «Too Much To Ask».
Το Σεπτέμβριο, ο Niall Horan είχε μοιραστεί ένα τραγούδι με τον τίτλο «Too Much To Ask», ως προπομπό του πρώτου άλμπουμ του «Flicker» που κυκλοφόρησε στα τέλη Οκτωβρίου και έκανε ντεμπούτο στο Νο1 του αμερικανικού «Billboard 200».
Το «Too Much To Ask», το οποίο 24χρονος Ιρλανδός θεωρεί «ένα από τα αγαπημένα του» τραγούδια στον παρθενικό δίσκο του, αποκτά μία acoustic εκδοχή που δε συμπεριλαμβάνεται στο «Flicker».
Το video clip που συνοδεύει την acoustic έκδοση είναι παρόμοιο με αυτό για το αρχικό τραγούδι, όπου ο Niall Horan βρίσκεται στο περιβάλλον ενός στούντιο και τα πλάνα αφήνουν τον ίδιο, την κιθάρα του και τη δουλειά του να λάμψουν.
Ο νεαρός τραγουδιστής παρακολούθησε τα πρόσφατα «CMA Awards» και συνόδευσε επί σκηνής τον 27χρονο Αμερικανό τραγουδιστή της country Maren Morris στο «Seeing Blind».
Στη συνέντευξή με το «Billboard» στο κόκκινο χαλί των βραβείων, ο Niall ανέφερε τον ενθουσιασμό του για το ορόσημο να φτάσει στην πολυπόθητη κορυφή του «Billboard 200», λέγοντας: «Όταν γράφεις κάτι, θέλεις να ακούσεις το Νο1 στο “Billboard Top 200” και αυτή είναι η είδηση που άκουσα.»
Χάρη στο ντεμπούτο του «Flicker», μάλιστα, οι One Direction κατάφεραν να ισοφαρίσουν το ρεκόρ των Beatles.
[Verse 1]
Waiting here for someone
Only yesterday we were on the run
You smile back at me and your face lit up the sun
Now I’m waiting here for someone
[Pre-Chorus 1]
And oh, love, do you feel this rough?
Why’s it only you I’m thinking of
[Chorus]
My shadow’s dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You’ll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet
It’s all I’m asking
Is it too much to ask?
Is it too much to ask?
[Verse 2]
Someone’s moving outside
The lights come on and down the drive
I forget you’re not here when I close my eyes
Do you still think of me sometimes?
[Pre-Chorus 2]
And oh, love, watch the sun coming up
Don’t it feel fucked up we’re not in love
[Chorus]
My shadow’s dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You’ll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet
It’s all I’m asking
Is it too much to ask?
[Bridge]
My shadow’s dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You’ll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet
[Chorus]
My shadow’s dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You’ll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet
It’s all I’m asking
Is it too much to ask?
[Outro]
It’s all I’m asking
Is it too much to ask?
It’s all I’m asking
Is it too much to ask?