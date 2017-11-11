Niall Horan - «Too Much To Ask» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Waiting here for someone

Only yesterday we were on the run

You smile back at me and your face lit up the sun

Now I’m waiting here for someone

[Pre-Chorus 1]

And oh, love, do you feel this rough?

Why’s it only you I’m thinking of

[Chorus]

My shadow’s dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You’ll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet

It’s all I’m asking

Is it too much to ask?

Is it too much to ask?

[Verse 2]

Someone’s moving outside

The lights come on and down the drive

I forget you’re not here when I close my eyes

Do you still think of me sometimes?

[Pre-Chorus 2]

And oh, love, watch the sun coming up

Don’t it feel fucked up we’re not in love

[Chorus]

My shadow’s dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You’ll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet

It’s all I’m asking

Is it too much to ask?

[Bridge]

My shadow’s dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You’ll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet

[Chorus]

My shadow’s dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You’ll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet

It’s all I’m asking

Is it too much to ask?

[Outro]

It’s all I’m asking

Is it too much to ask?

It’s all I’m asking

Is it too much to ask?