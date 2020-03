Ο Niall Horan πέρασε από το «Carpool Karaoke» και εξομολογήθηκε το μεγαλύτερο φόβο του

View this post on Instagram

No better way to end a week of #LateLateNiall than with a #NiallCarpool, wouldn't you say?⁠ ⁠ Tonight. 12:37. @cbstv.⁠ ⁠ 📸: @terencepatrick⁠ ⁠ #NiallHoran #CarpoolKaraoke⁠ #LateLateShow #JamesCorden⁠