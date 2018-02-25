NF - «Let You Down» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Chorus]

Feels like we’re on the edge right now

I wish that I could say I’m proud

I’m sorry that I let you down

Let you down

All these voices in my head get loud

I wish that I could shut them out

I’m sorry that I let you down

Le-le-let you down

[Verse 1]

Yeah, I guess I’m a disappointment, doin’ everything I can

I don’t wanna make you disappointed, it’s annoying

I just wanna make you feel like everything I ever do was never tryna make an issue for you

But I guess the more you thought about everything you were never even wrong in the first place, right?

Yeah, I’ma just ignore you

Walking towards you with my head down, lookin’ at the ground, I’m embarrassed for you

Paranoia, what did I do wrong this time?

That’s parents for you

Very loyal?

Shoulda had my back, but you put a knife in it—my hands are full

What else should I carry for you?

I cared for you, but…

[Chorus]

Feels like we’re on the edge right now

I wish that I could say I’m proud

I’m sorry that I let you down

Le-le-let you down

All these voices in my head get loud

I wish that I could shut them out

I’m sorry that I let you down

Le-le-let you down

[Verse 2]

Yeah, you don’t wanna make this work, you just wanna make this worse

Want me to listen to you, but you don’t ever hear my words, you don’t wanna know my hurt yet

Let me guess, you want an apology, probably

How can we keep going at a rate like this?

We can’t, so I guess I’ma have to leave

Please, don’t come after me, I just wanna be alone right now, I don’t really wanna think at all

Go ahead, just drink it off, both know you’re gonna call tomorrow like nothing’s wrong

Ain’t that what you always do?

I feel like every time I talk to you, you’re in an awful mood

What else can I offer you?

There’s nothing left right now, I gave it all to you

[Chorus]

Feels like we’re on the edge right now

I wish that I could say I’m proud

I’m sorry that I let you down

Le-le-let you down

All these voices in my head get loud

I wish that I could shut them out

I’m sorry that I let you down

Le-le-let you down

[Verse 3]

Yeah, don’t talk down to me, that’s not gonna work now

Packed all my clothes and I moved out, I don’t even wanna go to your house

Every time I sit on that couch, I feel like you lecture me, eventually

I bet that we could have made this work and probably woulda figured things out

But I guess I’m a letdown, but it’s cool, I checked out, oh, you wanna be friends now?

Okay, let’s put my fake face on and pretend now, sit around and talk about the good times that didn’t even happen

I mean, why are you laughing?

Must have missed that joke, let me see if I can find a reaction—no, but at least you’re happy

[Chorus]

Feels like we’re on the edge right now

I wish that I could say I’m proud

I’m sorry that I let you down

Oh, I let you down

All these voices in my head get loud

And I wish that I could shut them out

I’m sorry that I let you down

Oh, let you down

[Outro]

I’m sorry

I’m so sorry now

I’m sorry that I let you down