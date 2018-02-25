Η νέα επιτυχία του NF με τίτλο «Let You Down» αποκτά το δικό της χώρο στις ραδιοφωνικές συχνότητες.
Ο ράπερ, τραγουδιστής και τραγουδοποιός NF από το Μίσιγκαν έχει εισβάλει στα ελληνικά ραδιόφωνα με το single «Let You Down».
Σε σύμπραξη σε σκηνοθεσία και παραγωγή με το στενό συνεργάτη του, τον Patrick Tohill, το video clip δίνει στο κοινό μία ευκαιρία στο κοινό να βιώσει το όραμα του NF για το τρίτο στούντιο άλμπουμ του «Perception», το οποίο κυκλοφόρησε τον προηγούμενο Οκτώβριο από την Capitol Records / Universal Music.
Το «Let You Down» είναι η μεγαλύτερη επιτυχία του NF έως τώρα, με πάνω από 351 εκατομμύρια streams στο Spotify, ενώ έχει εμφανιστεί στο Viral 50 Chart της πλατφόρμας σε περισσότερες από πενήντα χώρες. Αυτή τη στιγμή, το τραγούδι εντοπίζεται στο Νο4 του Shazam για την Ελλάδα.
Επιπροσθέτως, το «Let You Down» ανέβηκε στο Νο12 του «Billboard Hot 100» και έως το Νο6 του παγκόσμιου Top 50 στο Spotify.
Έχοντας διεισδύσει ήσυχα στη μουσική κουλτούρα, ο 26χρονος NF (κατά κόσμον Nathan Feuerstein) έγινε γρήγορα ένα φαινόμενο στην εποχή του streaming, βασιζόμενος στις δικές του δυνάμεις. Χάρη στην τεράστια υποστήριξη του κοινού, το «Perception» ξεπέρασε τις προσδοκίες και έκανε είσοδο στο Νο1 του αμερικανικού «Billboard 200».
Δεν είναι μόνο η παρθενική κυκλοφορία του ράπερ που κατακτά την κορυφή, αλλά είναι επίσης και η πρώτη κυκλοφορία του που έκανε ντεμπούτο στο Top 10, για να θεμελιώσει το επίτευγμα του «Perception» ως την πιο αυθεντική νίκη ενός αουτσάιντερ.
Με παραπάνω από 800.000 συνολικές πωλήσεις άλμπουμ και πάνω από 35 εμπορικές χρήσεις της μουσικής του από τηλεοπτικούς σταθμούς και εκπομπές όπως τα «ESPN», «FOX», «Monday Night Football», «VH1» και άλλα, ο NF και το κίνημα της Real Music (το προσωπικό label του) έχουν έρθει για να μείνουν.
[Chorus]
Feels like we’re on the edge right now
I wish that I could say I’m proud
I’m sorry that I let you down
Let you down
All these voices in my head get loud
I wish that I could shut them out
I’m sorry that I let you down
Le-le-let you down
[Verse 1]
Yeah, I guess I’m a disappointment, doin’ everything I can
I don’t wanna make you disappointed, it’s annoying
I just wanna make you feel like everything I ever do was never tryna make an issue for you
But I guess the more you thought about everything you were never even wrong in the first place, right?
Yeah, I’ma just ignore you
Walking towards you with my head down, lookin’ at the ground, I’m embarrassed for you
Paranoia, what did I do wrong this time?
That’s parents for you
Very loyal?
Shoulda had my back, but you put a knife in it—my hands are full
What else should I carry for you?
I cared for you, but…
[Chorus]
Feels like we’re on the edge right now
I wish that I could say I’m proud
I’m sorry that I let you down
Le-le-let you down
All these voices in my head get loud
I wish that I could shut them out
I’m sorry that I let you down
Le-le-let you down
[Verse 2]
Yeah, you don’t wanna make this work, you just wanna make this worse
Want me to listen to you, but you don’t ever hear my words, you don’t wanna know my hurt yet
Let me guess, you want an apology, probably
How can we keep going at a rate like this?
We can’t, so I guess I’ma have to leave
Please, don’t come after me, I just wanna be alone right now, I don’t really wanna think at all
Go ahead, just drink it off, both know you’re gonna call tomorrow like nothing’s wrong
Ain’t that what you always do?
I feel like every time I talk to you, you’re in an awful mood
What else can I offer you?
There’s nothing left right now, I gave it all to you
[Chorus]
Feels like we’re on the edge right now
I wish that I could say I’m proud
I’m sorry that I let you down
Le-le-let you down
All these voices in my head get loud
I wish that I could shut them out
I’m sorry that I let you down
Le-le-let you down
[Verse 3]
Yeah, don’t talk down to me, that’s not gonna work now
Packed all my clothes and I moved out, I don’t even wanna go to your house
Every time I sit on that couch, I feel like you lecture me, eventually
I bet that we could have made this work and probably woulda figured things out
But I guess I’m a letdown, but it’s cool, I checked out, oh, you wanna be friends now?
Okay, let’s put my fake face on and pretend now, sit around and talk about the good times that didn’t even happen
I mean, why are you laughing?
Must have missed that joke, let me see if I can find a reaction—no, but at least you’re happy
[Chorus]
Feels like we’re on the edge right now
I wish that I could say I’m proud
I’m sorry that I let you down
Oh, I let you down
All these voices in my head get loud
And I wish that I could shut them out
I’m sorry that I let you down
Oh, let you down
[Outro]
I’m sorry
I’m so sorry now
I’m sorry that I let you down