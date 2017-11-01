N.E.R.D. ft. Rihanna - «Lemon» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro: Pharrell Williams]

The truth will set you free

But first, it’ll piss you off

[Verse 1: Pharrell Williams]

Hate! Bad bitches wanna be my bae

Hate! Hold me down like the C.I.A

Hate! Side of my car, tryna see my face

Hate! Want me to beat it like the T.I. case

Oh (hate!) and if it’s heated I’ma feed my face

Hate! And best believe, it’s gon’ be outrageous

Hate! Hatin’ niggas can’t believe my race

Hate! Niggas hit you with the Eli face, oh

[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

Scrunchin’ their eyes with your name in their mouth and

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

[Verse 2: Pharrell Williams]

Hate! You keep askin’ me where I’m from

Hate! About the borders and did I run?

Hate! Keep askin’ how I feel ’bout guns

Hate! It’s a light and dark army, which side you choose? Oh

Hate! If not now then when?

Hate! And if not me then who?

Hate! Don’t drink the Kool-Aid, my friends

Hate! I tried to tell y’all about this dude

[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

Hate supplements are found right in their couches

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

[Interlude]

Wait, wait a minute

Shout out to them people, people

Wait, wait a minute

P-p-p-people, people

Wait, wait a minute

Mad ethnic right now

[Chorus: Rihanna]

I get it how I live it

I live it how I get

Count the mothafuckin’ digits

I pull up with a lemon

Not ’cause she ain’t livin’

It’s just your eyes get acidic

And this here ain’t a scrimmage

Mothafucka, we ain’t finished

I told you we won’t stop

A nigga ’bouta business

Like yours, but you rent it

Wave hello to the top

Nigga the Veyron glide

Tell the paparazzi get the lens right

Got the window down, top, blowin’ la

Got the hazards on, only doin’ five

You can catch me, Rih, in the new La Ferrar’

[Verse 3: Rihanna]

And the truck behind me got arms

Yeah, longer than LeBron

Just waitin’ for my thumb like The Fonz

Woo! This beat tastes like lunch

But it’s runnin’ from veneers and it’s runnin’ from the fronts

But everyday, hey, wasn’t lemonade

I was afraid, once a nigga graduate

Would I be okay?

So I prayed and I prayed

It’s Rihanna, nigga

My constellation in space

Warp speed, Doctor Spock couldn’t chase, nigga

[Bridge: Pharrell Williams]

Nigga, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

[Chorus: Pharrell Williams]

I get it how I live it

I live it how I get

Count the mothafuckin’ digits

I pull up with a lemon

Not ’cause she ain’t livin’

It’s just your eyes get acidic

And this here ain’t a scrimmage

Mothafucka, we ain’t finished

I told you we won’t stop

A nigga ’bouta business

Like yours, but you rent it

Wave hello to the top

Nigga the Veyron glide

Tell the paparazzi get the lens right

Got the window down, top, blowin’ la

Got the hazards on, only doin’ five

You can catch me…

[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

[Outro: Pharrell Williams]

You can catch me

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute