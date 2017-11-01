Οι N.E.R.D. επανεμφανίζονται θριαμβευτικά στη δισκογραφία με μία συνύπαρξη – έκπληξη με τη Rihanna.
Η απροσδόκητη συνεργασία της Rihanna με τους N.E.R.D., ένα συγκρότημα του Pharrell Williams, είναι πραγματικότητα!
Όπως σας ενημερώσαμε, μόλις χθες (30/10) άρχισε να διαδίδεται η φήμη για επικείμενη μουσική συνάντηση της βασίλισσας της pop από το Μπαρμπέιντος με τον ταλαντούχο Αμερικανό τραγουδιστή και τραγουδοποιό.
Οι «N.E.R.D», ακρωνύμιο της φράσης «No_One Every Really Dies», είναι ένα funk – rock συγκρότημα που απαρτίζεται από τους παιδικούς φίλους – ογκόλιθους παραγωγούς Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo και Shay Haley. Σχηματίστηκαν το 1999 και διαλύθηκαν προσωρινά το 2005, ώσπου να ενωθούν ξανά τρία χρόνια αργότερα, έχοντας κυκλοφορήσει τέσσερις ολοκληρωμένος δίσκους έως σήμερα.
Με αμέτρητες επιτυχίες ως δημιουργοί, η τριάδα δημιούργησε τους N.E.R.D. για να δώσει υπερήφανη έμφαση στη… «nerd» πλευρά της μουσικής προσωπικότητάς της.
Εφτά χρόνια μετά το τελευταίο άλμπουμ τους, οι N.E.R.D. επανεμφανίζονται θριαμβευτικά και συμπράττουν με την απόλυτη και ανεπανάληπτη Rihanna. Το «Lemon» είναι ο καρπός της συνύπαρξής τους και αιφνιδιάζει, καθώς η «RiRi» επιδεικνύει την ευχέρεια που διαθέτει στο να τραγουδά rap, συνοδεύοντας τον Pharrell Williams.
Κυκλοφορεί από την Columbia Records / Sony Music.
[Intro: Pharrell Williams]
The truth will set you free
But first, it’ll piss you off
[Verse 1: Pharrell Williams]
Hate! Bad bitches wanna be my bae
Hate! Hold me down like the C.I.A
Hate! Side of my car, tryna see my face
Hate! Want me to beat it like the T.I. case
Oh (hate!) and if it’s heated I’ma feed my face
Hate! And best believe, it’s gon’ be outrageous
Hate! Hatin’ niggas can’t believe my race
Hate! Niggas hit you with the Eli face, oh
[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
Scrunchin’ their eyes with your name in their mouth and
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
[Verse 2: Pharrell Williams]
Hate! You keep askin’ me where I’m from
Hate! About the borders and did I run?
Hate! Keep askin’ how I feel ’bout guns
Hate! It’s a light and dark army, which side you choose? Oh
Hate! If not now then when?
Hate! And if not me then who?
Hate! Don’t drink the Kool-Aid, my friends
Hate! I tried to tell y’all about this dude
[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
Hate supplements are found right in their couches
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
[Interlude]
Wait, wait a minute
Shout out to them people, people
Wait, wait a minute
P-p-p-people, people
Wait, wait a minute
Mad ethnic right now
[Chorus: Rihanna]
I get it how I live it
I live it how I get
Count the mothafuckin’ digits
I pull up with a lemon
Not ’cause she ain’t livin’
It’s just your eyes get acidic
And this here ain’t a scrimmage
Mothafucka, we ain’t finished
I told you we won’t stop
A nigga ’bouta business
Like yours, but you rent it
Wave hello to the top
Nigga the Veyron glide
Tell the paparazzi get the lens right
Got the window down, top, blowin’ la
Got the hazards on, only doin’ five
You can catch me, Rih, in the new La Ferrar’
[Verse 3: Rihanna]
And the truck behind me got arms
Yeah, longer than LeBron
Just waitin’ for my thumb like The Fonz
Woo! This beat tastes like lunch
But it’s runnin’ from veneers and it’s runnin’ from the fronts
But everyday, hey, wasn’t lemonade
I was afraid, once a nigga graduate
Would I be okay?
So I prayed and I prayed
It’s Rihanna, nigga
My constellation in space
Warp speed, Doctor Spock couldn’t chase, nigga
[Bridge: Pharrell Williams]
Nigga, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
[Chorus: Pharrell Williams]
I get it how I live it
I live it how I get
Count the mothafuckin’ digits
I pull up with a lemon
Not ’cause she ain’t livin’
It’s just your eyes get acidic
And this here ain’t a scrimmage
Mothafucka, we ain’t finished
I told you we won’t stop
A nigga ’bouta business
Like yours, but you rent it
Wave hello to the top
Nigga the Veyron glide
Tell the paparazzi get the lens right
Got the window down, top, blowin’ la
Got the hazards on, only doin’ five
You can catch me…
[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
[Outro: Pharrell Williams]
You can catch me
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Το «Lemon» είναι το πρώτο άκουσμα από το επόμενο, μυστηριώδες εγχείρημα των N.E.R.D που ονομάζεται «No_One Ever Really Dies», όπως εκείνοι.
Το τρίο κυκλοφόρησε ταυτόχρονα μία έκδοση του τραγουδιού χωρίς τη συμμετοχή της Rihanna.
Το «Lemon» είναι το τέταρτο τραγούδι άλλου καλλιτέχνη στο οποίο εμφανίζεται η Rihanna εντός του 2017.
Συνάντησε τον Future στο «Selfish», συνέπραξε με τον Kendrick Lamar στο «LOYALTY.» και έσμιξε με τον DJ Khaled στο «Wild Thoughts», μία διεθνή επιτυχία όπου συμβάλλει και ο Bryson Tiller και αυτή τη στιγμή εντοπίζεται στην κορυφαία εξάδα του Airplay Chart στην Ελλάδα, όσον αφορά το ξένο ρεπερτόριο.