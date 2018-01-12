N.E.R.D. & Ed Sheeran - «Lifting You» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Bridge: Pharrell Williams]

I know you heard this before

I know you heard this before

It’s working for sure

Gonna be hurting tomorrow

But tonight, hey hey

We’re going for it (don’t judge me)

Tonight, we’re going for it (come touch me)

Tonight, we’re going for it (like you love me)

Tonight, we’re going for it (hear me out)

[Verse 1: Pharrell Williams]

We’ve come to have a good time

And we won’t compromise

We wanna hear the colors

We wanna feel the lights

Automatic wine

My money stacked so high

It feels like stick like Tide

Takes the smallest slice

It still touch the sky

[Pre-Chorus: Pharrell Williams]

Tonight we’re going turbo

The dance-hall is packed to the curb yo

We’re gonna need a lot of merlot

But the question is where’d I just go

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

So let them say what they want to about us

When they say your name

They’re lifting you

So let them say what they want to about us

When they say your name

They’re lifting you

[Bridge: Pharrell Williams]

I know you heard this before

I know you heard this before

It’s working for sure

Gonna be hurting tomorrow

But tonight, hey hey

We’re going for it (don’t judge me)

Tonight, we’re going for it (come touch me)

Tonight, we’re going for it (like you love me)

Tonight, we’re going for it (hear me out)

[Verse 2: Pharrell Williams]

You ever seen one girl take over the night?

Take over the city and restore its pride

If you’re gonna roll a blunt

Then roll a blunt right

The room is too dark

Someone spark up the light

Police, got the strap on the side

My people still fly the kite

But I learned from my grandma

To master my eye

Oh shit I’m talking too much

I’m too fucking hyped

[Pre-Chorus: Pharrell Williams]

Tonight we’re going turbo

The dance-hall is packed to the curb yo

We’re gonna eat a lot of merlot

But the question is where’d I just go

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

So let them say what they want to about us

When they say your name

They’re lifting you

So let them say what they want to about us

When they say your name

They’re lifting you

[Bridge: Pharrell Williams]

I know you heard this before

I know you heard this before

It’s working for sure

Gonna be hurting tomorrow

But tonight, hey hey we’re–

[Outro: Pharrell Williams]

Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight

Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight

Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight

Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight