Όσες φορές και να ακούσουμε τον Ed Sheeran δε θα τον χορτάσουμε, είτε πρόκειται για τα δικά του υπέροχα τραγούδια είτε για τις σπάνιες συναντήσεις που μας χαρίζει.
Άλλη μία συνεργασία κορυφής για τον δραστήριο Ed Sheeran που συναντά τους N.E.R.D. στη μεγάλη δισκογραφική επιστροφή τους.
Ο Pharrell Williams και ο Chad Hugo έβλεπαν πάντα το μέλλον. Ακόμα και όταν οι Neptunes εμφανίστηκαν για πρώτη φορά στο προσκήνιο, με επιτυχίες όπως το «Grindin», και το «What Happened To That Boy», ο ήχος του ήταν ταυτόχρονα εθιστικός και δυστοπικός.
Τελικά, οι Neptunes εξελίχθηκαν στους N.E.R.D (No_One Every Really Dies), μία πλατφόρμα όπου οι Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo και Shay Hayley επινοούν τα πιο άγρια μουσικά εγχειρήματα. Ο δίσκος «In Search Of…» αιφνιδίασε πολλούς και τους καθιέρωσε ως μία από τις πιο αξιόπιστες δυνάμεις που καθοδηγούν τη μουσική.
Έπειτα από μία παύση εφτά ετών που μεσολάβησε από το «Nothing», το τρίο των επιτυχημένων – ογκόλιθων παραγωγών επανέρχεται εκκωφαντικά με το ολοκαίνουριο άλμπουμ «No_One Every Really Dies» και μία σειρά από επικές συνεργασίες.
Οι N.E.R.D ενώνουν δυνάμεις με τον Ed Sheeran, τον καλύτερο τραγουδιστή – τραγουδοποιό της νέας γενιάς, σε ένα τραγούδι με τον τίτλο «Lifting You».
Ο Βρετανός hitmaker διένυσε την πιο σαρωτική χρονιά της καριέρας του και την επισφραγίζει με ονειρικές συνυπάρξεις.
Το «Shape Of You» έκανε θραύση σε κάθε γωνία της οικουμένης και το «Perfect» σαγηνεύει με την ίδια ταχύτητα. Με αφορμή τη Νο1 μπαλάντα της σεζόν, ο 26χρονος καλλιτέχνης ένωσε δυνάμεις με την απόλυτη superstar Beyoncé και το σπουδαίο Ιταλό τενόρο Andrea Bocelli. Επίσης, έσμιξε την Taylor Swift στο «End Game» και τον Eminem στο «River».
[Bridge: Pharrell Williams]
I know you heard this before
I know you heard this before
It’s working for sure
Gonna be hurting tomorrow
But tonight, hey hey
We’re going for it (don’t judge me)
Tonight, we’re going for it (come touch me)
Tonight, we’re going for it (like you love me)
Tonight, we’re going for it (hear me out)
[Verse 1: Pharrell Williams]
We’ve come to have a good time
And we won’t compromise
We wanna hear the colors
We wanna feel the lights
Automatic wine
My money stacked so high
It feels like stick like Tide
Takes the smallest slice
It still touch the sky
[Pre-Chorus: Pharrell Williams]
Tonight we’re going turbo
The dance-hall is packed to the curb yo
We’re gonna need a lot of merlot
But the question is where’d I just go
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
So let them say what they want to about us
When they say your name
They’re lifting you
So let them say what they want to about us
When they say your name
They’re lifting you
[Bridge: Pharrell Williams]
I know you heard this before
I know you heard this before
It’s working for sure
Gonna be hurting tomorrow
But tonight, hey hey
We’re going for it (don’t judge me)
Tonight, we’re going for it (come touch me)
Tonight, we’re going for it (like you love me)
Tonight, we’re going for it (hear me out)
[Verse 2: Pharrell Williams]
You ever seen one girl take over the night?
Take over the city and restore its pride
If you’re gonna roll a blunt
Then roll a blunt right
The room is too dark
Someone spark up the light
Police, got the strap on the side
My people still fly the kite
But I learned from my grandma
To master my eye
Oh shit I’m talking too much
I’m too fucking hyped
[Pre-Chorus: Pharrell Williams]
Tonight we’re going turbo
The dance-hall is packed to the curb yo
We’re gonna eat a lot of merlot
But the question is where’d I just go
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
So let them say what they want to about us
When they say your name
They’re lifting you
So let them say what they want to about us
When they say your name
They’re lifting you
[Bridge: Pharrell Williams]
I know you heard this before
I know you heard this before
It’s working for sure
Gonna be hurting tomorrow
But tonight, hey hey we’re–
[Outro: Pharrell Williams]
Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight
Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight
Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight
Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight
Το «Lifting You» είναι μία ακόμα συνεργασία του Ed Sheeran με τον Pharrell Williams μετά τα «Sing» και «Runaway» στο άλμπουμ «x» (Multiply), το 2014.
Στα έντεκα τραγούδια του «No_One Every Really Dies» δίνουν τις φωνές τους και άλλοι διάσημοι αστέρες της μουσικής, όπως η Rihanna, ο Kendrick Lamar, ο André 3000, ο Future και η Μ.Ι.Α.