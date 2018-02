Muse - «Thought Contagion» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Strung out falling from the big time

Welcome to the infinite black skies

Brain cleansed fractured identity

Fragments and scattered debris

[Chorus]

Thought contagion

Thought contagion

[Verse 2]

Fall down learn when to count it out

Prop me up before I black out

Withdraw before you’re out of time

A clean slate and buried war crimes

You’ve been bitten by a true believer

You’ve been bitten by someone who’s hungrier than you

You’ve been bitten by a true believer

You’ve been bitten by someone’s false beliefs

[Chorus]

Thought contagion

Thought contagion

[Verse 3]

They’ll never do what you want them to

Give it up and watch them break through

It’s too late for a revolution

Brace for the final solution

[Chorus]

Thοught contagion

Thοught contagion

You’ve been bitten by a true believer

You’ve been bitten by someone who’s hungrier than you

You’ve been bitten by a true believer

You’ve been bitten by someone’s false beliefs

[Chorus]

Thought contagion

Thought contagion

Strung out falling from the big time

Welcome to the infinite black skies

It’s too late for a revolution

Brace for the final solution