Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer και Tory Lanez συναντιούνται στο “Miss You”
Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer και Tory Lanez κυκλοφόρησαν και επίσημα μια ξεχωριστή συνεργασία. Το τραγούδι ονομάζεται «Miss You» και γράφτηκε μαζί με τους Benny Blanco και Ed Sheeran, δύο από τους μεγαλύτερους στιχουργούς των τελευταίων ετών σε κάθε είδος μουσικής.
Το «Miss You» είναι η πρώτη συνεργασία από τους τρεις καλλιτέχνες και έρχεται μετά τις συνεργασίες Cashmere Cat / Tory Lanez από το 2017 – «Trust Nobody» με την Selena Gomez και «Throw Myself A Party» με 2 Chainz and Starrah. Ο Ed Sheeran έχει συνεισφέρει γράφοντας το smash hit των Major Lazer «Cold Water» με τους Justin Bieber και MØ.
Το τραγούδι είναι μια όμορφη ένωση των ξεχωριστών moombah vibes των Major Lazer, τα μαγευτικά vocals του Tory Lanez και τις σχολαστικές δεξιότητες παραγωγής του Cashmere Cat.
Ακούστε το «Miss You» παρακάτω.
Took time to get you
Took time to let you know
Tried to forget you
You’re unforgettable
There’s 24 hours in a day
I think about you more than 24 times
Just trying not to think about you
But you’ve been on my mind
I got nothing for you but time
‘Cause you always end up by my side
Through loving you, I needed time
I needed time, and now I’m like
Can I hit it like that?
Like this, like that?
Uh-huh, you know
Can I kiss it like that?
Like this, like that?
Remember that
Heaven, it feels like that
I won’t lie to you, no, no
Can I hit it like that?
I’ve been waiting
For you, you, you
Oh you, you, you
Oh you, you, you
Oh you
I’ve been waiting on and on and-
Took time to find you
You left to go away
Must I remind you, feelings don’t go astray, no
There’s 24 hours in a day
I think about you more than 24 times
Just trying not to think about you
But you’ve been on my mind
I got nothing for you but time
‘Cause you always end up by my side
Through loving you, I needed time
I needed time, and now I’m like
Can I hit it like that?
Like this, like that?
Uh-huh, you know
Can I kiss it like that?
Like this, like that?
Remember that
Heaven, it feels like that
I won’t lie to you, no, no
Can I hit it like that?
I’ve been waiting
For you, you, you
Oh you, you, you
Oh you, you, you
Oh you
I’ve been waiting
Oh yes, it’s true, true, true, true
I can be different for you, you, you, you
Show me the things I gotta do, do, do, do
I will be different for you, you, you, you
You, woah