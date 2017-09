Miley Cyrus - «Week Without You» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

If I spent a week without you

Bet you’d wonder what I do

I think that I’d start going out

Get caught kissing other dudes

It seems you just wanna bring me down, down

With your bad attitude (bad attitude)

When you know I’m not one to keep dealing with the shit

That you put me through

[Chorus]

I know that I gave you my heart

But you stomped it to the ground

And that’s what got me wondering what it’s like

To not have you around

[Verse 2]

If I spent a week without you, huh

I’d probably have so much fun

First thing first I’d gather up all my girls, yeah

So we can lay out in the sun

It would be so nice not to worry

How I’d love not to stress

I’d go and grab my old blue jeans

I’m sick of wearing this silly dress

[Chorus]

I know that I gave you my heart

But you stomped it to the ground

And that’s what got me wondering what it’s like

To not have you around

[Bridge]

You know I’d miss you, baby

Feels like I’ve known you since I was 7 years old

You used to make me smile, but now you don’t do that anymore

It feels like I’m always just crying and sleeping alone

But when I think of you gone

I know

[Chorus]

I know that I gave you my heart

But you stomped it to the ground

I don’t want to wonder what it’s like

To not have you around

To not have you around, to not have you around

To not have you around, to not have you around

[Outro]

You know I’d miss you, baby

You know I’d miss you, baby

You know I’d miss you, baby

(Know I’d miss you)