Migos - «Stir Fry» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro: Quavo]

Woo, woo, woo, woo

Woo, woo, woo, woo

[Verse 1: Quavo]

Dance with my dogs in the nighttime (roof)

Trap nigga with the chickens like Popeye’s (Popeye’s)

Money changin’ colors like tie-dye (tie-dye)

I’m just tryna get it, I ain’t tryna die (woah)

She got a big ol’ onion booty, make the world cry (cry)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

Hold them bands down (hey)

Hold your mans down (hey)

Who told you come around? (who?)

This that trap sound (trap)

Designer clothes (clothes), fashion shows (shows)

Trap house (house), made of gold (gold)

Control the bag now (control it)

No need to brag now (no need)

Ayy, put the mask down (mask)

We livin’ fast now (fast)

Finest hoes (finest), wrist froze (froze)

We can go (we can), coast to coast (coast)

[Chorus: Quavo]

Watchin’ me whip up, still be real and famous

Dance with my dogs in the nighttime (yeah, woo, woo, woo, roof)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

[Verse 2: Offset]

Offset

Gon’ whip it, intermission, let the birds fly (brrr)

I get money, tunnel vision through my third eye (money)

In that skillet, watch me flip it like it’s Five Guys (flip it)

Look at my pilgrim, check out the ceiling, look at the blue sky (skrrt)

Icy Patek, check, yeah, baguettes, they sit on my neck (ice)

I don’t regret shit, yeah, I’m petty and I don’t got a debt

You crawl ‘fore you walk, you can ball every week

For my dogs ‘hind the wall, we gon’ ball when you free (ball)

Stop watchin’ me, democracy, you wanna copy me (you watchin’)

Life’s Monopoly, go cop me some land and some property (property)

AP, Rolls, pink diamonds, whoa

Whip up the soda, diamonds off the Royce (hey)

[Chorus: Quavo]

Keep watchin’ me whip up, still be real and famous

Dance with my dogs in the night time, yeah (wroof)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (wroof)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

[Verse 3: Takeoff]

In the kitchen, curry chicken, call it stir-fry

Takeoff, I’m the bird keeper, let the birds fly

Why’s tryna take my prize? You a dead guy

Of course, I gotta keep watch out through my bird eye

No casket, drop dead fresh and I got dead guys

Don’t discriminate, ballplayers come in all sizes

Finger roll, post move or the pick and roll

They mad the way we win, they think we used a cheat code

Why you keep lookin’ at me? I feel like niggas got static

It must be the Patek, pockets blue cheese, I’m in the kitchen

[Chorus: Quavo]

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

Keep watchin’ me whip up, still be real and famous

Dance with my dogs in the night time yeah (wroof)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)

In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (wroof)