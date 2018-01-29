Τα νήματα του οργανωμένου εγκλήματος «κινούν» οι Migos.
Αμέσως μετά την κυκλοφορία του πολυαναμενόμενου άλμπουμ «Culture II», οι Migos φέρνουν στις οθόνες ένα video clip γεμάτο δράση για το «Stir Fry».
Σε παραγωγή του Pharrell Williams, το «Stir Fry» είναι το δεύτερο single από το δίσκο, διαδεχόμενο την απόλυτη hip – hop συνύπαρξη με τη Nicki Minaj και την Cardi B στο «MotorSport», το οποίο έφτασε έως το Νο6 του αμερικανικού «Billboard Hot 100» και έχει συγκεντρώσει πάνω από 300 εκατομμύρια streams σε όλες τις πλατφόρμες μουσικής.
Το «Culture II» κυκλοφορεί από τις 26 Ιανουαρίου με τα σήματα των Quality Control Music, Capitol Records, Motown Records και Universal Music, συνεχίζοντας μία διαστημική χρονιά για το hip – hop τρίο από την Ατλάντα που απαρτίζεται από τους Quavo, Offset και Takeoff. Σύμφωνα με τις εκτιμήσεις, αναμένεται να κάνει ντεμπούτο στην πρώτη θέση του «Billboard 200».
Το άλμπουμ περιέχει 24 τραγούδια συνολικά, με συμμετοχές από γνωστούς ράπερ όπως είναι οι Drake, Big Sean, Post Malone, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane και 21 Savage. Συμπεριλαμβάνεται φυσικά η συνεργασία με τη Nicki Minaj και την Cardi B.
Σε σκηνοθεσία των Sing J. Lee και Quavo, το κινηματογραφικό video clip του «Stir Fry» ακολουθεί πιστά το θέμα του τραγουδιού και δίνει έμφαση στις πολεμικές τέχνες, επιδεικνύοντας τις μαχητικές ικανότητες των Migos. Στο μουσικό βίντεο εμφανίζεται και ο Pharrell Williams.
Τα φετινά Βραβεία Grammy επιβεβαίωσαν τη δυναμική των Migos.
Το συγκρότημα ήταν υποψήφιο για το «Καλύτερο Rap Άλμπουμ» με το πλατινένιο «Culture» και για την «Καλύτερη Rap Ερμηνεία» με το τετραπλά πλατινένιο «Bad and Boujee» (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) των 608 εκατομμυρίων επισκέψεων στο YouTube.
[Intro: Quavo]
Woo, woo, woo, woo
Woo, woo, woo, woo
[Verse 1: Quavo]
Dance with my dogs in the nighttime (roof)
Trap nigga with the chickens like Popeye’s (Popeye’s)
Money changin’ colors like tie-dye (tie-dye)
I’m just tryna get it, I ain’t tryna die (woah)
She got a big ol’ onion booty, make the world cry (cry)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
Hold them bands down (hey)
Hold your mans down (hey)
Who told you come around? (who?)
This that trap sound (trap)
Designer clothes (clothes), fashion shows (shows)
Trap house (house), made of gold (gold)
Control the bag now (control it)
No need to brag now (no need)
Ayy, put the mask down (mask)
We livin’ fast now (fast)
Finest hoes (finest), wrist froze (froze)
We can go (we can), coast to coast (coast)
[Chorus: Quavo]
Watchin’ me whip up, still be real and famous
Dance with my dogs in the nighttime (yeah, woo, woo, woo, roof)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
[Verse 2: Offset]
Offset
Gon’ whip it, intermission, let the birds fly (brrr)
I get money, tunnel vision through my third eye (money)
In that skillet, watch me flip it like it’s Five Guys (flip it)
Look at my pilgrim, check out the ceiling, look at the blue sky (skrrt)
Icy Patek, check, yeah, baguettes, they sit on my neck (ice)
I don’t regret shit, yeah, I’m petty and I don’t got a debt
You crawl ‘fore you walk, you can ball every week
For my dogs ‘hind the wall, we gon’ ball when you free (ball)
Stop watchin’ me, democracy, you wanna copy me (you watchin’)
Life’s Monopoly, go cop me some land and some property (property)
AP, Rolls, pink diamonds, whoa
Whip up the soda, diamonds off the Royce (hey)
[Chorus: Quavo]
Keep watchin’ me whip up, still be real and famous
Dance with my dogs in the night time, yeah (wroof)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (wroof)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
[Verse 3: Takeoff]
In the kitchen, curry chicken, call it stir-fry
Takeoff, I’m the bird keeper, let the birds fly
Why’s tryna take my prize? You a dead guy
Of course, I gotta keep watch out through my bird eye
No casket, drop dead fresh and I got dead guys
Don’t discriminate, ballplayers come in all sizes
Finger roll, post move or the pick and roll
They mad the way we win, they think we used a cheat code
Why you keep lookin’ at me? I feel like niggas got static
It must be the Patek, pockets blue cheese, I’m in the kitchen
[Chorus: Quavo]
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
Keep watchin’ me whip up, still be real and famous
Dance with my dogs in the night time yeah (wroof)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (whip it)
In the kitchen, wrist twistin’ like a stir fry (wroof)