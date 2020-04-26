Michael Stipe, Flea, Patti Smith και άλλοι σε streaming για το “Pathway to Paris”

View this post on Instagram

We are so thrilled to announce the schedule for our first virtual festival in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day! The concert will be happening tomorrow (Sunday) right here on Instagram Live – from 4pm EST – 8PM EST -New York City time – (we will follow the schedule as closely as possible, but the event will have its own wings ☺️🦋). We can’t wait to see you there on our @pathway2paris live feed. Have a beautiful day! 🌍 thank you again to @kinshipgoods for all of the beautiful graphics and poster . . #earthday50 #earthday2020 #earth50 #pathwaytoparis