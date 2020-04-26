Μουσική Μουσικά Νέα

Michael Stipe, Flea, Patti Smith και άλλοι σε streaming για το “Pathway to Paris”

Από FoTiS MC

Πολλοί μουσικοί θα συμμετάσχουν στην εκδήλωση που διοργανώνεται για την Ημέρα της Γης. Ξεκινά στις 11 μ.μ.

Σήμερα το βράδυ, ξεκινώντας από τις 11 μ.μ. ώρα Ελλάδας, θα μεταδοθεί στο Instagram του μη κερδοσκοπικού οργανισμού Pathway to Paris ένα live stream για την 50η Ημέρα της Γης. Είναι ένα εικονικό φεστιβάλ, με τη συμμετοχή των ιδρυτών Jesse Paris Smith και Rebecca Foan, και μουσικούς από όλο τον κόσμο: Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Flea, Cat Power, Ben Harper, Johnny Depp και άλλων.

Οι δραστηριότητες του Pathway to Paris έχουν σαν σκοπό να γίνει πραγματικότητα η συμφωνία του Παρισιού και στην καταπολέμηση της παγκόσμιας κλιματικής αλλαγής.

