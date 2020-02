Οι Metallica προσφέρουν υποτροφίες για δεύτερη συνεχόμενη χρονιά

View this post on Instagram

Following a stellar inaugural year with results including 95% job placement rates, the Metallica Scholars Initiative has confirmed a second year of its support of community colleges. Year two will expand from 10 to 15 schools and incorporate matching grants from new partners, supplementing the @AllWithinMyHandsFoundation's cumulative $1.5 million contribution to career and technical education programs. Read more about the program at Metallica.com and AllWithinMyHands.org.