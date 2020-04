Οι Metallica δώρισαν 350.000 δολάρια για την αντιμετώπιση του COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

In the wake of the spread of the Coronavirus, the most vulnerable people in our communities need help now more than ever. The @AllWithinMyHandsFoundation is reaching out with four grants totaling $350,000 to organizations dedicated to assisting those hit hard by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Learn how #AWMH is supporting @FeedingAmerica, @DirectRelieft, @LiveNation's Crew Nation initiative, and The @USBGNCF's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program at talli.ca/awmh-donates-to-covid-19-relief.