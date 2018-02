Matina - «Kiss And Tell» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

t all started last year, I was on the road, oh I remember last year right after the show,

I was backstage and just about to leave but you had a few tricks up your tatted sleeve,

I almost couldn’t believe what you had to say, but one thing led to another and you took me away,

I tried to make you believe that we could never work, you reassured me with a flash of that crooked smirk,

I said who do you think you are?

But, who knew we’d let it get this far,

You said

I’m not like those other guys who kiss and tell, kiss and tell, kiss and tell, kiss and tell,

Just trust me babe I’ll treat you very well, very well, very well. very well,

No need to worry at all, I’ll catch you if you fall,

I’m not like those other guys who kiss and tell, kiss and tell, kiss and tell, kiss and tell,

Kiss and tell, kiss and tell,

Then time flew by in a flash, I was so wrong thinking we could never last,

You took me places I had never been before, you had me feeling alive wanting so much more,

We loved to live on the edge, craved that adrenaline spike, I got addicted to the thrill of what you like,

You were a bad boy, but so good to me and your devilish ways they set me free,

I said who do you think you are?

But, who knew we’d let it get this far,

You said

I’m not like those other guys who kiss and tell, kiss and tell, kiss and tell, kiss and tell,

Just trust me babe I’ll treat you very well, very well, very well. very well,

No need to worry at all, I’ll catch you if you fall,

I’m not like those other guys who kiss and tell, kiss and tell, kiss and tell, kiss and tell,

Kiss and tell, kiss and tell,

You said, trust me babe I’m nothing like the rest,

I’ll make you feel good babe, put my love to the test (x2)

I’m not like those other guys who kiss and tell, kiss and tell, kiss and tell, kiss and tell,

Just trust me babe I’ll treat you very well, very well, very well. very well,

No need to worry at all, I’ll catch you if you fall,

I’m not like those other guys who kiss and tell, kiss and tell, kiss and tell, kiss and tell,

Kiss and tell, kiss and tell…