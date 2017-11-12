Marshmello - You & Me | Lyrics / Στίχοι

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what it could be

You and me

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what it could be

You and me

Doing it on my own

Doing, doing, doing it on my own

Doing, doing, doing it on my own

Doing, doing, doing it on my own

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what it could be

You and me

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what it could be

You and me

(You and me)

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what it could be

You and me

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what we could be

You and me

And sometimes we fall in love with people at the wrong time

Sometimes, it’s okay, baby (yeah)

Doing it on my own

Doing, doing, doing it on my own

Doing, doing, doing it on my own

Doing, doing, doing it on my own

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what it could be

You and me

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what it could be

You and me

(You and me)

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what it could be

You and me

