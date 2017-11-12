Ένα διαφορετικό video από τον Marshmello, για ένα διαφορετικό single.
Νωρίτερα μέσα στη χρονιά, ο ανώνυμος παραγωγός Marshmello αποφάσισε να κάνει ένα pop-punk τραγούδι κυκλοφορώντας το single «You & Me». Παρά το γεγονός ότι ξάφνιασε πολλούς από τους fan του, το κομμάτι ήταν μια καλή δουλειά και ο Marshmello μπόρεσε να επιδείξει τις ικανότητές του στην παραγωγή με μια μεγάλη ποικιλία διαφορετικών singles.
Λίγες εβδομάδες μετά την κυκλοφορία του, ο Marshmello αποφάσισε να δώσει στο τραγούδι με στιλ από τα ’90ς το δικό του επίσημο μουσικό βίντεο. Το βίντεο του «You & Me» είναι όλο animated σε παραγωγή της Toon53 και μπορείτε να το παρακολουθήστε παρακάτω.
Ο Marshmello που κέρδισε τη διεθνή αναγνώριση κάνοντας remix, κάποια τραγούδια από τους Jack Ü, τον Zedd κ.α., ετοιμάζεται να κυκλοφορήσει μια συνεργασία με τους Migos, ενώ πρόσφατα συνεργάστηκε και με την πλέον αγαπημένη pop star της Αμερικής Selena Gomez, στο βιωματικό τραγούδι «Wolves». Το τραγούδι έκανε ντεμπούτο στο Top 20 του βρετανικού chart και στο Top 10 της «Hot/Dance Eletronic Songs» κατάταξης του αμερικανικού «Billboard».
And, baby, just please don’t go without me
I’m tired of doing it on my own
And now I’m stuck here thinking what it could be
You and me
And, baby, just please don’t go without me
I’m tired of doing it on my own
And now I’m stuck here thinking what it could be
You and me
Doing it on my own
Doing, doing, doing it on my own
Doing, doing, doing it on my own
Doing, doing, doing it on my own
And sometimes we fall in love with people at the wrong time
Sometimes, it’s okay, baby (yeah)
