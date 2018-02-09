«Haven’t I made it obvious?» Η συνεργασία του Marshmello με την Anne-Marie θα δημιουργήσει πολλούς… φίλους.
Ο Marshmello και η Anne-Marie σε ένα τραγούδι που κάνει την έκπληξη.
Ο μυστηριώδης παραγωγός, με την αινιγματική ταυτότητα που λίγοι γνωρίζουν, δίνει τον καλύτερο εαυτό του και εμπιστεύεται τη γνώριμη πλέον φωνή της Βρετανίδας τραγουδίστριας, η οποία είναι το κατάλληλο συστατικό για να απογειωθεί το «Friends», όπως είναι ο τίτλος της συνεργασίας τους.
Ο αινιγματώδης Marshmello έχει αναδειχθεί ως ένας από τους πιο ακριβοπληρωμένους παραγωγούς της EDM και DJs στον κόσμο, έχοντας κερδίσει 21 εκατομμύρια δολάρια μεταξύ του Ιουνίου 2016 και του Ιουνίου 2017.
Μεταξύ πολλών συνεργασιών, ένα από τα τελευταία βήματά του που ξεχώρισε είναι η συνύπαρξη με τη Selena Gomez στο «Wolves», Νο1 στα «Hot Dance/Electronic Songs» του «Billboard».
Η 26χρονη Anne-Marie έχει θεμελιωθεί ως μία από τις πιο συναρπαστικές, ανερχόμενες παρουσίες στην pop μουσική.
Η μουσική συνεύρεση της τραγουδίστριας με τους Clean Bandit στο «Rockabye» έχει εξελιχθεί σε ένα από τα πιο επιτυχημένα τραγούδια των τελευταίων ετών. Το video clip μετρά πάνω 1,7 δισεκατομμύρια προβολών στο YouTube και το single διαθέτει περισσότερα από 688 εκατομμύρια streams στο Spotify.
Το «Friends», το τραγούδι που φέρνει κοντά τον Marshmello και την Anne-Marie, εκπλήσσει ευχάριστα με το ύφος και τον ήχο του και δεν υπάρχει αμφιβολία ότι θα δημιουργήσει πολλούς… φίλους που θα το ακούσουν ξανά και ξανά.
[Intro]
Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo
Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo
[Verse 1]
You say you love me, I say you crazy
We’re nothing more than friends
You’re not my lover, more like a brother
I known you since we were like ten, yeah
[Refrain]
Don’t mess it up, talking that shit
Only gonna push me away, that’s it
When you say you love me, that make me crazy
Here we go again
[Pre-Chorus]
Don’t go look at me with that look in your eye
You really ain’t going away without a fight
You can’t be reasoned with, I’m done being polite
I’ve told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times
[Chorus]
Haven’t I made it obvious?
Haven’t I made it clear?
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Haven’t I made it obvious?
Haven’t I made it clear?
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
[Verse 2]
Have you got no shame, you looking insane
Turning up at my door
It’s two in the morning, the rain is pouring
Haven’t we been here before?
[Refrain]
Don’t mess it up, talking that shit
Only gonna push me away, that’s it
Have you got no shame, you looking insane
Here we go again
[Pre-Chorus]
Don’t go look at me with that look in your eye
You really ain’t going away without a fight
You can’t be reasoned with, I’m done being polite
I’ve told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times
[Chorus]
Haven’t I made it obvious? (Haven’t I made it?)
Haven’t I made it clear? (Haven’t I made it clear?)
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Haven’t I made it obvious?
Haven’t I made it clear?
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
[Bridge]
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
That’s how you fucking spell «friends»
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Get that shit inside your head
No, no, yeah, uh, ahh
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
We’re just friends
[Pre-Chorus]
So don’t go look at me with that look in your eye
You really ain’t going nowhere without a fight
You can’t be reasoned with, I’m done being polite
I’ve told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times
[Chorus]
Haven’t I made it obvious? (Have I not made it obvious?)
Haven’t I made it clear? (I made it very clear)
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S (I said F-R-I-E-N-D-S)
Haven’t I made it obvious? (I made it very obvious)
Haven’t I made it clear? (I made it very clear)
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
[Outro]
Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo
Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo