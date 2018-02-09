Marshmello & Anne-Marie - «Friends» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo

Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo

[Verse 1]

You say you love me, I say you crazy

We’re nothing more than friends

You’re not my lover, more like a brother

I known you since we were like ten, yeah

[Refrain]

Don’t mess it up, talking that shit

Only gonna push me away, that’s it

When you say you love me, that make me crazy

Here we go again

[Pre-Chorus]

Don’t go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain’t going away without a fight

You can’t be reasoned with, I’m done being polite

I’ve told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times

[Chorus]

Haven’t I made it obvious?

Haven’t I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Haven’t I made it obvious?

Haven’t I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

[Verse 2]

Have you got no shame, you looking insane

Turning up at my door

It’s two in the morning, the rain is pouring

Haven’t we been here before?

[Refrain]

Don’t mess it up, talking that shit

Only gonna push me away, that’s it

Have you got no shame, you looking insane

Here we go again

[Pre-Chorus]

Don’t go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain’t going away without a fight

You can’t be reasoned with, I’m done being polite

I’ve told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times

[Chorus]

Haven’t I made it obvious? (Haven’t I made it?)

Haven’t I made it clear? (Haven’t I made it clear?)

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Haven’t I made it obvious?

Haven’t I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

[Bridge]

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

That’s how you fucking spell «friends»

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Get that shit inside your head

No, no, yeah, uh, ahh

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

We’re just friends

[Pre-Chorus]

So don’t go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain’t going nowhere without a fight

You can’t be reasoned with, I’m done being polite

I’ve told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times

[Chorus]

Haven’t I made it obvious? (Have I not made it obvious?)

Haven’t I made it clear? (I made it very clear)

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S (I said F-R-I-E-N-D-S)

Haven’t I made it obvious? (I made it very obvious)

Haven’t I made it clear? (I made it very clear)

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

[Outro]

Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo

Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo