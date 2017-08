Maroon 5 - «What Lovers Do» feat. SZA (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1: Adam Levine]

Say say say, hey hey now baby

Oh my my, don’t play now baby

Say say say, hey hey now baby

So let’s get one thing straight now baby

Tell me tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not

I bet the house on you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?

You gotta tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not

Been wishin’ for you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?

[Hook: Adam Levine]

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

[Verse 2: SZA]

Say say say, hey hey now baby

You gon’ make me hit you with that lay down, baby (oh)

Say say say, hey hey now baby

You know what I need, you don’t have to cave, now baby

[Chorus: Adam Levine]

Tell me, tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not

I bet the house on you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?

You gotta tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not

Been wishin’ for you am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?

[Hook: Adam Levine]

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

What lovers do

What lovers do

What lovers do

[Bridge: Adam Levine & SZA]

Are we too grown for games?

Are we too grown to play around?

Young enough to chase

But old enough to know better

Are we too grown for changin’?

Are we too grown to mess around?

Oh and I can’t wait forever baby

Both of us should know better

[Hook: Adam Levine & SZA]

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)