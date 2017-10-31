Το συγκρότημα των Maroon 5 μοιράζεται άλλο ένα τραγούδι μέσα από την καινούρια δισκογραφική δουλειά του.
Απομένουν λίγα εικοσιτετράωρα έως την κυκλοφορία του νέου άλμπουμ των Maroon 5 και η μπάντα του Adam Levine προετοιμάζει το κλίμα με ένα επιπλέον τραγούδι.
Ο έκτος δίσκος του αμερικανικού συγκροτήματος ονομάζεται «Red Pill Blues» και κυκλοφορεί στις 3 Νοεμβρίου από τις 222 (το δικό του label) και την Interscope Records / Universal Music, τρία χρόνια μετά το απόλυτα επιτυχημένο άλμπουμ «V» με επιτυχίες όπως το «Animals» και το «Sugar» των 2,3 δισεκατομμυρίων προβολών.
Ο τίτλος του «Red Pill Blues» είναι εμπνευσμένος από τη δημοφιλή κινηματογραφική ταινία επιστημονικής φαντασίας «The Matrix» (1999).
Οι Maroon 5 έχουν συμπληρώσει το παζλ του νέας δισκογραφικής δουλειάς τους με την παρουσίαση πέντε τραγουδιών. Τα τρία πρώτα είναι τα επίσημα singles: Το «Don’t Wanna Know» με τον Kendrick Lamar, το «Cold» με τον Future και το «What Lovers Do» με τη συμμετοχή της SZA, ένα τραγούδι που κερδίζει έδαφος στα ελληνικά ραδιόφωνα τις τελευταίες ημέρες.
Εκτός αυτών, οι Maroon 5 μας έχουν φέρει σε γνωριμία με δύο από τις συνεργασίες του δίσκου. Συνάντησαν την ταλαντούχα τραγουδίστρια – τραγουδοποιό Julia Michaels στο «Help Me Out» και τον ανερχόμενο ράπερ A$AP Rocky στο «Whiskey».
Το έκτο κατά σειρά single του «Red Pill Blues» που αποκαλύπτεται, στο κατώφλι της κυκλοφορίας του, είναι το «Wait». Το τραγούδι ακολουθεί το μοτίβο του γκρουπ. Εθιστική μελωδία με την ιδιαίτερη χροιά του Adam Levine που κάνει τη διαφορά. Το «Wait» αναφέρεται σε μία πρώην σχέση που παντρεύεται και ο ήρωας των στίχων προσπαθεί να παρεμποδίσει το γάμο.
[Verse 1]
Dirty looks from your mother
Never seen you in a dress that color, no
It’s a special occasion
Not invited but I’m glad I made it
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, let me apologize
I’ll make up, make up, make up, make up for all those times
Your love, I don’t wanna lose
I’m beggin’, beggin’, beginn’, beggin’, I’m begging you
[Chorus]
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you
[Verse 2]
Can we talk for a moment?
Got these feelings that I’m tired of holding on
Wasn’t tryna get wasted
I needed more than three or four to say this
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, let me apologize (yea)
I’ll make up, make up, make up, make up for all those times (all those times)
Your love, I don’t wanna lose
I’m beggin’, beggin’, beginn’, beggin’, I’m begging you
[Chorus]
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you
[Bridge]
You say I’m just another bad guy
You say I’ve done a lot of things I can’t undo
Before you tell me for the last time
I’m beggin’, beggin’, beggin’, beggin’ you
[Chorus]
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you