Maroon 5 - «Wait» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Dirty looks from your mother

Never seen you in a dress that color, no

It’s a special occasion

Not invited but I’m glad I made it

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, let me apologize

I’ll make up, make up, make up, make up for all those times

Your love, I don’t wanna lose

I’m beggin’, beggin’, beginn’, beggin’, I’m begging you

[Chorus]

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?

Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?

Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?

Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?

Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you

[Verse 2]

Can we talk for a moment?

Got these feelings that I’m tired of holding on

Wasn’t tryna get wasted

I needed more than three or four to say this

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, let me apologize (yea)

I’ll make up, make up, make up, make up for all those times (all those times)

Your love, I don’t wanna lose

I’m beggin’, beggin’, beginn’, beggin’, I’m begging you

[Chorus]

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?

Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?

Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?

Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?

Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you

[Bridge]

You say I’m just another bad guy

You say I’ve done a lot of things I can’t undo

Before you tell me for the last time

I’m beggin’, beggin’, beggin’, beggin’ you

[Chorus]

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?

Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?

Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?

Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?

Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you