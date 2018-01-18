Το Snapchat έχει μπει στη ζωή των Maroon 5, οι οποίοι δημιουργούν ένα video clip βασισμένο στα χαρακτηριστικά της πλατφόρμας.
Οι Maroon 5 δίνουν εικόνα στο «Wait» εκμεταλλευόμενοι τις δυνατότητες που παρέχει η επαυξημένη πραγματικότητα.
Η μπάντα του Adam Levine κυκλοφόρησε τον προηγούμενο Νοέμβριο τον έκτο δίσκο της, με τον τίτλο «Red Pill Blues» και το σήμα των 222 και Interscope Records / Universal Music, τρία χρόνια μετά το απόλυτα επιτυχημένο άλμπουμ «V» με επιτυχίες όπως το «Animals» και το «Sugar» των 2,5 δισεκατομμυρίων προβολών.
Ο τίτλος του «Red Pill Blues» είναι εμπνευσμένος από τη δημοφιλή κινηματογραφική ταινία επιστημονικής φαντασίας «The Matrix» (1999).
Το άλμπουμ έκανε ντεμπούτο στο Νο2 του αμερικανικού «Billboard 200» και περιέχει τραγούδια όπως το «What Lovers Do» με τη συμμετοχή της SZA, ένα τραγούδι, το «Help Me Out» με την Julia Michaels και το «Whiskey» με τον A$AP Rocky.
Το «Wait» είναι το δεύτερο επίσημο single του «Red Pill Blues» και ακολουθεί το μοτίβο των Maroon 5: Εθιστική μελωδία μαζί με την ιδιαίτερη χροιά του Adam Levine που κάνει τη διαφορά. Το τραγούδι αναφέρεται σε μία πρώην σχέση που παντρεύεται και ο ήρωας των στίχων προσπαθεί να παρεμποδίσει το γάμο.
Το video clip του «Wait» βασίζεται στα φίλτρα του Snapchat, όπως και το εξώφυλλο του άλμπουμ: «Όλοι χρησιμοποιούμε το Snapchat και τα φίλτρα έχουν γίνει μεγάλο κομμάτι της κουλτούρας. Σκεφτήκαμε ότι θα ήταν διασκεδαστικό», εξηγεί ο Adam Levine.
[Verse 1]
Dirty looks from your mother
Never seen you in a dress that color, no
It’s a special occasion
Not invited but I’m glad I made it
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, let me apologize
I’ll make up, make up, make up, make up for all those times
Your love, I don’t wanna lose
I’m beggin’, beggin’, beginn’, beggin’, I’m begging you
[Chorus]
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you
[Verse 2]
Can we talk for a moment?
Got these feelings that I’m tired of holding on
Wasn’t tryna get wasted
I needed more than three or four to say this
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, let me apologize (yea)
I’ll make up, make up, make up, make up for all those times (all those times)
Your love, I don’t wanna lose
I’m beggin’, beggin’, beginn’, beggin’, I’m begging you
[Chorus]
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you
[Bridge]
You say I’m just another bad guy
You say I’ve done a lot of things I can’t undo
Before you tell me for the last time
I’m beggin’, beggin’, beggin’, beggin’ you
[Chorus]
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you