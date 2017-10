Maroon 5 & Julia Michaels - «Help Me Out» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1: Adam Levine]

I’m getting kinda over this

I need a metamorphosis

Are you as weak as me?

If not, do you wanna be?

[Pre-Chorus: Adam Levine]

I need some temporary saving

I need some, some uncomplicated

[Chorus: Adam Levine & Julia Michaels]

Help me out

‘Cause I don’t wanna do this on my own

Help me out, out

Help me out, ’cause I need something up to calm me down

Help me out, out

[Verse 2: Adam Levine & Julia Michaels]

I don’t mean to bother you

But there’s something that I want from you

Distract me from thinking too much

Loose ends all tied up with a touch

[Pre-Chorus: Julia Michaels & Adam Levine]

I need some temporary saving

I need some, some uncomplicated

[Chorus: Adam Levine & Julia Michaels]

Help me out

‘Cause I don’t wanna do this on my own

Help me out, out

Help me out, ’cause I need something up to calm me down

Help me out, out

[Bridge: Adam Levine & Julia Michaels]

Hey, hey, I know that there will come a day

When you, you’ll need somebody to

Yeah, hey, hey, I know that there will come a day

When, when you, you’ll need somebody to

Help you out, help me out

Help me out, help me out, out

[Chorus: Adam Levine & Julia Michaels]

Help me out

‘Cause I don’t wanna do this on my own

Help me out, out

Help me out, ’cause I need someone to calm me down

Help me out, out

[Outro: Adam Levine & Julia Michaels]

And, hey I know that there will come a day

When you, you’ll need somebody to

Hey, hey I know that there will come a day

When, when you, you’ll need somebody to

Help you out, help me out

Help me out, help me out, out