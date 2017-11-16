Τα Χριστούγεννα πλησιάζουν μόνο όταν ακούμε τη Mariah Carey να τραγουδά.
Η Mariah Carey μεταφέρει τη μαγεία των Χριστουγέννων ερμνεύοντας το τραγούδι της ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων «The Star».
Η Αμερικανίδα ντίβα έχει συνυφάνει το όνομά της με τα Χριστούγεννα. Το «All I Want For Christmas» παραμένει ένα από τα δημοφιλέστερα εορταστικά anthems ακόμη και σήμερα, 23 χρόνια μετά την πρώτη κυκλοφορία του. Με πωλήσεις άνω των 14 εκατομμυρίων θεωρείται ως ένα από τα εμπορικότερα singles όλων των εποχών.
Ενόψει της παγκόσμιας πρεμιέρας της ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων «The Star» στις κινηματογραφικές αίθουσες, στις 17 Νοεμβρίου, η Epic Records και η Sony Pictures Animation κυκλοφορούν το μουσικό άλμπουμ «The Star: Original Soundtrack»
Το soundtrack συγκροτείται από ολοκαίνουριες δημιουργίες που τραγουδά ένα σμήνος από superstars, το οποίο ταιριάζει με την υπερπαραγωγή του cast.
Η Mariah Carey ερμηνεύει το κεντρικό και ομότιτλο τραγούδι του έργου, «The Star».
Επιπροσθέτως, συμβάλλουν οι Fifth Harmony, ο Kirk Franklin, η Kelsea Ballerini, η Zara Larsson και άλλες φωνές με νέα τραγούδια που γράφτηκαν αποκλειστικά για τις ανάγκες της επερχόμενης ταινίας. Κάθε καλλιτέχνης καλλιτέχνης μπήκε στο πνεύμα των Χριστουγέννων με εντυπωσιακές ερμηνείες που ξεχωρίζουν.
Ο Sprin Aspers, επικεφαλής της Μουσικής στη Sony Pictures, σχολίασε:
«Οι δημιουργοί του “The Star” έχουν παραδώσει μία αστεία αλλά πιστή προσέγγιση στην ιστορία της γέννησης και η soulful ερμηνεία του τραγουδιού της ταινίας από τη Mariah Carey προσθέτει ένα στρώμα βάθους και συναισθήματος που θα έχει το κοινό, νιώθοντας το πνεύμα. Αυτή η συλλογή είναι γεμάτη από επανεκτελέσεις παλαιών και νέων κλασικών χριστουγεννιάτικων τραγουδιών που όχι μόνο ταιριάζουν απόλυτα στην ταινία, αλλά την κάνουν το τέλειο soundtrack για τη σεζόν.»
[Verse 1]
One dark night
Something said, «Follow the light»
So you look up and see the word
That’s written upon the sky
Strong and wise
Keeping the Lord as your guide
And through the doubt, you realize
He’s with you all the while
[Chorus]
Follow that star above you
Should the world try to break you down
There is one who waits for you
Though you can’t see him now
Thunder and rain surrounds you
But His love’s just a breath away
If you follow your heart, follow the light
Follow that… star
[Post-Chorus]
Follow your heart, it’s Christmas
Follow your heart, it’s Christmas
[Verse 2]
Shining bright
The spirit of love at first sight
And when the door won’t welcome you
Heaven will help you inside
Gathered ’round
Bearing the gifts to the crown
A miracle comes, the babe is born
And angels are heard on high
[Chorus]
Follow that star above you
Should the world try to break you down
There is one who waits for you
Though you can’t see him now
Thunder and rain surrounds you
But His love’s just a breath away
If you follow your heart, follow the light
Follow that… star
[Post-Chorus]
Follow your heart, it’s Christmas
Follow your heart, it’s Christmas
[Bridge]
Follow that voice you heard that no one else believed
Follow the dream that brought the King on Christmas Eve, oh
[Chorus]
Follow that star above you
Should the world try to break you down
There is one who waits for you
Though you can’t see him now
Thunder and rain surrounds you
But His love’s just a breath away
If you follow the voice, follow the song
Follow the word that makes you strong
Follow your heart, follow the light
Follow that… star
[Post-Chorus]
Follow your heart, it’s Christmas
Follow your heart, it’s Christmas
Follow your heart, it’s Christmas
Follow your heart, it’s Christmas
Follow your heart, it’s Christmas
Follow your heart, it’s Christmas
Follow your heart, it’s Christmas
Η Mariah Carey εξακολουθεί να εξαργυρώνει την ατελείωτη απήχηση του «All I Want For Christmas» και έχει προχωρήσει στη δημιουργία ενός φιλμ κινουμένων σχεδίων, βασισμένο επάνω στο ομώνυμο βιβλίο, που κυκλοφορεί αυτές τις ημέρες.
Ανάμεσα στα εννέα διαχρονικά τραγούδια από το soundtrack του «All I Want For Christmas», συναντάμε και ένα ολοκαίνουριο single με τον τίτλο «Lil Snowman».