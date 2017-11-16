Mariah Carey - «The Star» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

One dark night

Something said, «Follow the light»

So you look up and see the word

That’s written upon the sky

Strong and wise

Keeping the Lord as your guide

And through the doubt, you realize

He’s with you all the while

[Chorus]

Follow that star above you

Should the world try to break you down

There is one who waits for you

Though you can’t see him now

Thunder and rain surrounds you

But His love’s just a breath away

If you follow your heart, follow the light

Follow that… star

[Post-Chorus]

Follow your heart, it’s Christmas

Follow your heart, it’s Christmas

[Verse 2]

Shining bright

The spirit of love at first sight

And when the door won’t welcome you

Heaven will help you inside

Gathered ’round

Bearing the gifts to the crown

A miracle comes, the babe is born

And angels are heard on high

[Chorus]

Follow that star above you

Should the world try to break you down

There is one who waits for you

Though you can’t see him now

Thunder and rain surrounds you

But His love’s just a breath away

If you follow your heart, follow the light

Follow that… star

[Post-Chorus]

Follow your heart, it’s Christmas

Follow your heart, it’s Christmas

[Bridge]

Follow that voice you heard that no one else believed

Follow the dream that brought the King on Christmas Eve, oh

[Chorus]

Follow that star above you

Should the world try to break you down

There is one who waits for you

Though you can’t see him now

Thunder and rain surrounds you

But His love’s just a breath away

If you follow the voice, follow the song

Follow the word that makes you strong

Follow your heart, follow the light

Follow that… star

[Post-Chorus]

Follow your heart, it’s Christmas

Follow your heart, it’s Christmas

Follow your heart, it’s Christmas

Follow your heart, it’s Christmas

Follow your heart, it’s Christmas

Follow your heart, it’s Christmas

Follow your heart, it’s Christmas