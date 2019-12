Η Mariah Carey κυκλοφορεί ένα ολοκαίνουργιο βίντεο για το «All I Want For Christmas Is You»

View this post on Instagram

What an amazing week this has been: a sold out show at @thegarden, a super festive tour-wrap party at @taodowntown 🎉, #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou hitting #️⃣1️⃣ on the @billboard Hot 100, ⚡️flipping the switch at the @empirestatebldg (check out the nightly light show set to my song starting tomorrow!) and taking over the @latelateshow!!! The icing on top was meeting my fans at @shopnationnyc to celebrate the season😍!! It made me sooo happy! THANK YOU!! ❤️Christmas truly did come early this year, but it's really just the beginning! New music video debuts tomorrow night! ahhh!!! #excited #MC25 🎄