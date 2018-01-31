Λίγο καιρό πριν την επίσκεψή τους στην Αθήνα, οι Marcus & Martinus μοιράζονται το νέο video clip τους.
Tο «next big-thing» είναι εδώ! Ο λόγος για τους Marcus & Martinus, το νορβηγικό pop duo που αποτελείται από τους δίδυμους αδελφούς Marcus Gunnarsen και Martinus Gunnarsen και σπέρνουν τον πανικό με κάθε τους βήμα.
Τα δύο αδέρφια που έχουν καταπλήξει τη μουσική βιομηχανία και κυρίως το εφηβικό κι νεανικό κοινό είναι γεννημένα στις 24 Φεβρουαρίου του 2002. Είναι μόλις 15 χρονών και έχουν κυκλοφορήσει ήδη τέσσερα albums.
Αυτή τη φορά, οι Marcus & Martinus απασχολούν το παγκόσμιο κοινό με το νέο τους pop δυναμίτη, «Remind Me». Το εν λόγω τραγούδι προέρχεται από το δίσκο του διδύμου με γενικού «Moments», η επίσημη κυκλοφορία του οποίου έγινε από τη Sony Music στις 17 Νοεμβρίου 2017.
Τα έντεκα τραγούδια που περιλαμβάνονται έχουν ήδη γνωστά, με τους θαυμαστές να πολλαπλασιάζονται καθημερινά.
Στο νέο τους βίντεο, οι Marcus & Martinus βρίσκονται σε μερικές από τις πιο προσωπικές τους στιγμές σε συνάρτηση πάντοτε με το φανατικό κοινό τους και τους παρακολουθούμε σε backstage στιγμές, αλλά και πάνω στην σκηνή εν ώρα συναυλίας, όπου το κοινό παραληρεί στο άκουσμα των τραγουδιών τους.
Την Παρασκευή 23 Μαρτίου, οι Marcus and Martinus έρχονται στην Αθήνα και το «Piraeus 117 Academy», με τη συναυλία να είναι από τώρα sold out.
