Marcus & Martinus - «Remind Me» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Remind me where we used to go

We were dancing to the break of dawn

You took me high you took me low

We were dancing to the radio

Remind me where we used to go

We got lost in our favorite song

I never never wanna know

If we ever ever let this go

[Pre-chorus]

All we had was love

You took me higher

Gave me that sweet, sweet fire

In the setting sun

The tide got higher

And we caught fire

[Chorus]

We were dancing to the radio

[Verse 2]

Remind me where we used to go

We were dancing to the beat of love

We took it high we took it slow

We were dancing to the radio

Remind me where used to go

We got lost in our favorite song

I never never wanna know

If we ever ever let this go

[Pre-chorus]

All we had was love

you took me higher

gave me that sweet sweet fire

In the setting sun

the tide got higher

and we caught fire

[Chorus]

We were dancing to the radio

[Outro]

Ain’t nobody

There ain’t nobody

There ain’t nobody like you

Because there ain’t nobody

There ain’t nobody

There ain’t nobody like you